5 Training Camp Storylines: Offense

1. Dirk Koetter's offense.

Koetter was hired to be the Bucs' Offensive Coordinator this winter, and has spent the spring teaching his new players the ins and outs of his scheme. Koetter also has a new Quarterback's Coach, Mike Bajakian, working with the team's newly-drafted quarterback, Jameis Winston. Players have had several practices playing within the system, but none with pads on. The Bucs will get a better grasp of where they're at, particularly in the run game, when contact is allowed.

2. The fans meet Jameis Winston.

Since the Buccaneers selected Winston with the first overall pick in this year's draft, fans have had a chance to see him play, albeit through a computer screen. When training camp kicks off on Saturday, the general public will get to see Winston, up close and personal, competing with a Buccaneers jersey on his back for the first time.

3. How much has Mike Evans improved?

Coming out of college, Evans was thought to be somewhat "raw." But despite limited football experience, he still caught 12 touchdown passes, a Buccaneer single-season record, and surpassed the 1,000-yard mark. He picked up football his senior year of high school, and has gotten better, year-by-year, as he's gained experience. After working with Randy Moss this spring and playing a year in the NFL, Evans seems poised for a stellar sophomore season.