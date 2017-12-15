6 Key Matchups for Bucs vs. Falcons

Mike Evans has had some big games against Atlanta in his four-year career, averaging six catches and 88 yards in seven meetings with the Falcons. He was good for six grabs and 78 yards in Week 12, but he didn't add to his total of five career touchdowns against Atlanta, his most against any opponent. In the two games since that contest in Atlanta, Evans has caught just four passes for 58 yards; look for the Buccaneers to work to get their top pass-catcher more involved in the last three weeks, even if teams are keying on him. Like the Buccaneers, the Falcons don't commonly use their top corner to shadow a specific player, but Desmond Trufant will have plenty of matchups with Evans. Trufant is tied for the Falcons' lead with two interceptions and he has seven pass-breakups in the last five games he's played. Trufant and the Falcons' entire secondary has been resistant to big plays this season – opposing teams have only 33 completions of 20 or more yards, tied for the sixth-lowest in the NFL. Teams have moved the ball relatively well against Atlanta's defense, but they haven't scored quickly – the Falcons haven't allowed a single scoring drive of fewer than three plays this year – and they haven't fared well in the red zone. If Evans can get past Trufant for a big play or two, the Buccaneers will have a better chance of getting revenge in the series rematch.