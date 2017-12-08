6 Key Matchups for Bucs vs. Lions

Peyton Barber got his first start of the season on Sunday in Green Bay and immediately produced a 102-yard day, the Buccaneers first 100-yard rushing game of the season. Can he duplicate that performance against Detroit? The Lions' rush defense ranks a little below the middle of the NFL's pack (114.9 yards per game, 4.20 yards per carry) but features a very talented rookie in first-round pick Jarrad Davis, another Florida product. Davis stepped right in at middle linebacker for the Lions and is the team's second-leading tackler with 64 stops. He might be feeling some of the rigors of the long NFL season, however, as he spent much of the season playing every snap but recently has not been on the field in the Lions' nickel defense. Of course, Barber will most often be running against the Lions' base defense, so he'll have to get past Davis, who has been better against the run in his rookie season. Barber impressed in Green Bay by frequently breaking tackles and picking up yards after contact. If Doug Martin returns from his concussion this week there could be competition for snaps, but it seems likely that Barber's Week 14 performance will earn him more extended looks down the stretch.