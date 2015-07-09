7 Available in Supplemental Draft

](http://www.buccaneers.com/news/index.html)







The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could soon be on the clock again.

A little over two months after the Buccaneers used the first overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft on Florida State quarterback Jameis Winston, they might be slotted #1 again. The stakes are much lower, however, and the top seed is not guaranteed.

In this case, we're referring to the NFL's annual Supplemental Draft, which draws attention largely due to the fact that it occurs when league news is at its lowest tide, right before the tidal wave of training camps. It's certainly not because this midsummer event bears much resemblance to the 256-pick extravaganza in April and May; there hasn't been a single player selected in the Supplemental Draft over the last two years.

Still, the Buccaneers and their 31 fellow teams will convene (electronically) for this draft on Thursday, mostly to say, "pass." Again, the Bucs could have the first option on any of the seven available players, as the draft order will be picked using a weighted lottery system. Once that order is determined, teams may, if they wish, make sealed "bids" on any of the players. That is, if a team communicates to the league office that they are bidding a third-round pick on one of the prospects, they will be awarded that player if no other team submits a bid with a first or second-round pick, or a higher third-round pick.

That means the draft order really only becomes relevant if two teams bid in the same round. For the Buccaneers, it is completely irrelevant if they are not sufficiently enamored of any of the available players. The cost of picking in the Supplemental Draft is potentially prohibitive, too; a team that uses a pick in these proceedings forfeits their pick in the same round in next year's full NFL Draft.

Clemson offensive tackle Isaiah Battle is the player considered most likely to be the first Supplemental Draft pick since the Cleveland Browns used a second-rounder on wide receiver Josh Gordon in 2012. The other six players available include two defensive linemen who have had stops at both Pearl River Community College (in Mississippi) and University of West Georgia, Darrius Caldwell and Dalvin Stuckey. Coincidentally, the Buccaneers were responsible for the only player drafted out of Pearl River C.C., using a fifth-round pick on wide receiver Larry Brackins in 2005. Caldwell and Stuckey most recently played at UWG.