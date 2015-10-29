A Day in the Life of Donteea Dye

2:00 PM**: We were driving down the field to start the second quarter. It was a play that we had practiced all week. I honestly didn't think we would use it in the game. I had a little wheel route and beat my defender outside and into the end zone. The ball was a perfect back-shoulder throw from Jameis. I remember looking up and being surprised that the ball was coming my way. I grabbed that ball so tight because I knew opportunities like that don't come every day.

When I landed and got up I was in shock. I never really celebrated for touchdowns in the past, I always pointed to God. Then Vincent Jackson came to pick me up and that's when I realized what had happened. I had just scored my first touchdown in the NFL. I then bent over because I was full of emotions. Mike Evans told me, "Don't cry." I ended up not crying and made it to the sideline. I was still emotional and just took a knee and prayed to thank the Lord. That's a moment I'll never forget.

4:30 PM: After the game I showered and changed in the locker room and talked to the media. Then I grabbed our postgame meal in the hallway from the famous D.C. place called Ben's Chili Bowl and headed to the bus.

5:30 PM: We flew out of Baltimore after the game so we had almost an hour-long bus ride to get to the airport. My phone was blowing up because of my first touchdown catch. I had about 60 Facebook friend requests and 100 Twitter notifications and 170 text messages. I was able to talk to my parents before we got on the plane. My dad was so excited. My mother was emotional like always. Everyone was just congratulating me and was happy for me.

6:45 PM: The plane took off for Tampa. It was about a two-hour flight.