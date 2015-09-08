Tampa Bay Buccaneers

A "No-Brainer" for Jennings to Join Bucs

Tim Jennings said that his decision to join the Buccaneers was an easy one, in part because of his relationship with Head Coach Lovie Smith.

Sep 08, 2015 at 04:38 AM
98-jennings.jpg

Last Thursday, General Manager Jason Licht joined the Buccaneers' broadcast team in the third quarter of the team's preseason game against Miami to announce that the Bucs had agreed to terms with cornerback Tim Jennings.

RELATED: BUCCANEERS SIGN TIM JENNINGS

Jennings, a two-time Pro Bowler, signed his contract on Monday and moments later, he met with the Tampa media for the first time as a Buccaneer. For Jennings, who was released by the Bears at the end of August, joining the Bucs meant re-uniting with his former coach, Lovie Smith. Jennings said the comfort level with his former coach helped contribute to his decision to sign with Tampa Bay.

"(Coach Smith's) a man that cares about guys," Jennings said. "It was like a no-brainer once we reconnected. It was like we never missed a beat.

"It was (an) easy (decision) once I came here on the visit and I walked in the building and saw a lot of familiar faces. I saw a lot of the guys I played with, coaching staff that I played with for a while. The comfort level was already there. As far as it being comfortable, being a place where you are wanted and feel comfortable in the system and then come in and play right away – it was a no brainer."

WATCH: TIM JENNINGS PICK-SIX

As far as Jennings' role on the team, Smith is sure that the veteran can help improve the Bucs' defensive backfield.

"There are steps he has to go through, but in time he will be able to contribute for us," Smith said. "He's a good football player. We wouldn't have brought him here (if he wasn't). I have seen him in a lot of different situations. I've lined up with him in a lot of games, so I think I know what we are going to get."

Jennings, who has 20 interceptions and 383 tackles in his nine years in the league, joins cornerbacks Alterraun Verner and Johnthan Banks, who have been working as the starters, along with Sterling Moore and Mike Jenkins. Moore has been working as the Bucs' nickel back.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

What Could the 2023 Season Hold for the Bucs TE Room?

An overview of the Buccaneers tight end room through the scope of the team's retooled offensive system under Dave Canales

news

Training Camp Goals: 2023 Buccaneers, Numbers 50-59

As we move on to the second half of the roster in our player-by-play rundown of potential camp objectives, we get to a group headlined by two team captains and also including some young pass-rushers seeking to make a mark

news

Updates: Rondé Barber Batting Eighth In HOF Enshrinement Lineup

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the end of Summer, Training Camp & the Preseason

news

Training Days: Bucs Announce 2023 Camp Practice Viewing Dates

Beginning July 30, the Buccaneers will conduct a series of nine training camp practices open to Krewe members and select groups, followed by a 10th session open to the general public on August 14

Advertising