Tampa Bay Buccaneers

A Season to Remember | All the 2020 'In the Current' Episodes in One Place

From assembling a super team, to losing track of downs; an impassioned pregame Super Bowl speech from Tom Brady and the catch of a lifetime for Cam Brate, plus everything in between, relive it all with the Bucs’ behind-the-scenes series. 

Jul 21, 2021 at 08:04 PM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

210207_KZ_SBLV_Chiefs_Bucs_0898
Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

In a world where all episodes of your favorite show come out at once, the Buccaneers' behind-the-scenes 'In the Current' series has been a slow burn, releasing episodes week by week over the summer.

It all leads to this.

Wednesday night, the final episode of this year's In the Current aired, making the collection complete. So, for all you bingers out there, now is your chance. You can re-live the glory of the Bucs' historic 2020 season in one sitting with all six episodes on Tampa Bay's YouTube.

I've now even taken the liberty of putting them all here for you to make it extra easy.

Whether it's your first time seeing these episodes, or the 10th time, watching the complete series all at once is undeniably special. And now you have the ability to do so.

See below:

Episode 1: History Begins

Covering the first four games of the season, the Bucs are a super team that has been thrown together in the most unorthodox circumstances amid a global pandemic. Plus, outside linebacker Shaq Barrett returns home as the Bucs take on the Broncos in Week Three.

Episode 2: Earn Every Inch

As the Bucs find their footing, they lose a heartbreaker in Chicago during Thursday Night Football but bounce back in a big way against the Green Bay Packers at home to retain their first-place ranking in the NFC South.

Episode 3: Bad Gets Worse

In Weeks 9-12, the Bucs face their biggest challenges of the season as they drop three of four games, including a three-point loss to the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs at home, before finally getting to their Week 13 bye.

Episode 4: An Incredible Moment

All gas and no brakes describes the Bucs coming out of the bye week as they not only clinch their first playoff berth in over a decade, but win out to finish the regular season.

Episode 5: Never Lose Again

Tampa Bay enters the 2020 playoffs as the Wildcard and the underdog in every game they play but they steamroll three division winners, and get some revenge over a division rival, en route to a Super Bowl berth

Episode 6: Champions Forever

The story of Super Bowl LV… and all the spoils of victory.

Related Content

news

President Biden Praises Bucs' Perseverance During White House Visit

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers went to the White House on Tuesday to celebrate their Super Bowl LV championship and drew thanks from President Joe Biden for helping the nation get through a tough year
news

Bucs Sign Robert Hainsey, Finish Rookie Deals

The Buccaneers now have their entire 2021 draft class under contract and all rostered players signed before the start of training camp on July 25
news

President Biden Welcomes Bucs to the White House to Celebrate Super Bowl LV

Watch as President Biden meets with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to celebrate Super Bowl LV.
news

Six Bucs to Keep an Eye On as Training Camp Opens

From Ronald Jones to Joe Tryon, we suggest a half-dozen Buccaneers to pay attention to in training camp this year when one takes a break from watching Tom Brady
Advertising