A Season to Remember | All the 2020 'In the Current' Episodes in One Place

In a world where all episodes of your favorite show come out at once, the Buccaneers' behind-the-scenes 'In the Current' series has been a slow burn, releasing episodes week by week over the summer.
It all leads to this.
Wednesday night, the final episode of this year's In the Current aired, making the collection complete. So, for all you bingers out there, now is your chance. You can re-live the glory of the Bucs' historic 2020 season in one sitting with all six episodes on Tampa Bay's YouTube.
I've now even taken the liberty of putting them all here for you to make it extra easy.
Whether it's your first time seeing these episodes, or the 10th time, watching the complete series all at once is undeniably special. And now you have the ability to do so.
See below:
Covering the first four games of the season, the Bucs are a super team that has been thrown together in the most unorthodox circumstances amid a global pandemic. Plus, outside linebacker Shaq Barrett returns home as the Bucs take on the Broncos in Week Three.
As the Bucs find their footing, they lose a heartbreaker in Chicago during Thursday Night Football but bounce back in a big way against the Green Bay Packers at home to retain their first-place ranking in the NFC South.
In Weeks 9-12, the Bucs face their biggest challenges of the season as they drop three of four games, including a three-point loss to the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs at home, before finally getting to their Week 13 bye.
All gas and no brakes describes the Bucs coming out of the bye week as they not only clinch their first playoff berth in over a decade, but win out to finish the regular season.
Tampa Bay enters the 2020 playoffs as the Wildcard and the underdog in every game they play but they steamroll three division winners, and get some revenge over a division rival, en route to a Super Bowl berth
The story of Super Bowl LV… and all the spoils of victory.