Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Bucs Agree to Terms with G Aaron Stinnie

The Bucs have retained guard Aaron Stinnie, a 2020 postseason standout, on a new one-year deal, adding another competitor for potential openings on the interior line

Mar 15, 2023 at 04:54 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

AGREED_STINNI16x9

Aaron Stinnie has competed for a starting job on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offensive line each of the past two summers. He'll get another chance to do so in 2023.

On Wednesday, the Buccaneers agreed to terms with Stinnie on a new one-year contract. He was set to become an unrestricted free agent at 4:00 p.m. ET. He joins a group of competitors for at least one open job on the team's interior line, as 2022 starting right guard Shaq Mason was traded to the Houston Texas on Wednesday.

Stinnie first joined the Buccaneers as a waiver claim from the Tennessee Titans in November of 2019. After appearing in two games that season he made the active roster in 2020 and played in six contests in a reserve role. However, he was thrust into action in the playoffs after starting right guard Alex Cappa suffered a foot injury in a Wild Card round win at Washington. Stinnie started the next three games, including Super Bowl LV, and drew rave reviews from the coaching staff as the Buccaneers went on to capture the Lombardi Trophy.

That postseason performance earned Stinnie the right to challenge Cappa for the starting job in 2021, but Cappa retained his position and opened all 18 games, including the postseason. After Cappa departed for the Cincinnati Bengals in free agency in 2022, the Buccaneers traded for Mason to fill the his spot but the left guard position became open when Pro Bowler Ali Marpet unexpectedly elected to retire. Stinnie primarily battled rookie second-rounder Luke Goedeke for that position in training camp last summer, but the point became moot when he suffered a season-ending knee injury in August.

For the second year in a row, the Buccaneers' offensive line is in flux and could end up with new starters at multiple positions. In addition to trading Mason, the Bucs also released long-time starting left tackle Donovan Smith. The team could sign or draft a potential replacement at that crucial spot, or potentially shift All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs to the other end of the line. Third-year man Nick Leverett, who started 10 games at left guard after taking over for Goedeke midseason, has received a qualifying offer as an exclusive rights free agent and is likely to be back. Among the other competitors for starting spots on the interior line are Robert Hainsey, John Molchon and Brandon Walton.

We're pretty familiar with transactions, too! Stop by your local Fifth Third Bank to get started or visit 53.com to learn more.

Related Content

news

Bucs Release 2020 Playoff Hero Leonard Fournette

The Buccaneers have released RB Leonard Fournette, who racked up more than 3,000 yards from scrimmage in three years with the team and set franchise playoff records in 2020

news

Bucs Release Cam Brate After Nine Prolific Seasons

The Buccaneers have released veteran TE Cameron Brate, who ranks as one of the most productive pass-catchers in team history

news

Jason Licht: Bucs Have Agreed to Terms with QB Baker Mayfield

On Thursday, Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht confirmed that the team has agreed to terms with free agent QB Baker Mayfield, setting up a competition for the starting job with third-year passer Kyle Trask

news

Anthony Nelson Agrees to Terms with Buccaneers

The Buccaneers were able to retain fifth-year edge rusher Anthony Nelson, who has 10.5 sacks over the past two seasons and who provided several crucial plays down the stretch last season after becoming a starter

news

Jamel Dean Staying With Bucs, Agrees to Terms on New Four-Year Deal

Despite a tight salary cap situation, the Buccaneers were able to retain standout cornerback Jamel Dean on a new four-year contract just before the start of free agency

news

Bucs Trade Shaq Mason to Texans

The Buccaneers gained the second pick in the sixth round in a deal that sent veteran guard Shaq Mason to Houston on Wednesday…Acquired a year ago in a deal with the Patriots, Mason started 18 games for the Bucs in 2022

news

Bucs Release Donovan Smith After Eight Seasons as Ironman Left Tackle

Donovan Smith, who started all but six games at left tackle for the Buccaneers over the past eight seasons, was released on Tuesday with the new league year and its salary cap looming next week

news

Bucs Add TE Dominique Dafney on Futures Deal

The Bucs added a 16th player to their recent list of reserve/futures signings on Monday, bringing in TE Dominique Dafney, who played 15 games for the Packers in 2020-21

news

Bucs Re-Sign 13 Practice Squad Players for 2023

On Tuesday, the Buccaneers signed 13 of their 16 practice squad players to futures contracts, which will take effect at the beginning of the 2023 season

news

Ryan Jensen Activated from Injured Reserve

Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen is eligible to play for the Buccaneers in Monday night's Wild Card round game against the Cowboys after coming off injured reserve and returning to the active roster

news

Ryan Jensen Designated to Return from IR

Buccaneers Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen could be eligible to return to action soon after being designated to return from injured reserve, opening up a 21-day window in which he can practice with the team

Advertising