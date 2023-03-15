Bucs Agree to Terms with G Aaron Stinnie

Aaron Stinnie has competed for a starting job on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offensive line each of the past two summers. He'll get another chance to do so in 2023.

On Wednesday, the Buccaneers agreed to terms with Stinnie on a new one-year contract. He was set to become an unrestricted free agent at 4:00 p.m. ET. He joins a group of competitors for at least one open job on the team's interior line, as 2022 starting right guard Shaq Mason was traded to the Houston Texas on Wednesday.

Stinnie first joined the Buccaneers as a waiver claim from the Tennessee Titans in November of 2019. After appearing in two games that season he made the active roster in 2020 and played in six contests in a reserve role. However, he was thrust into action in the playoffs after starting right guard Alex Cappa suffered a foot injury in a Wild Card round win at Washington. Stinnie started the next three games, including Super Bowl LV, and drew rave reviews from the coaching staff as the Buccaneers went on to capture the Lombardi Trophy.

That postseason performance earned Stinnie the right to challenge Cappa for the starting job in 2021, but Cappa retained his position and opened all 18 games, including the postseason. After Cappa departed for the Cincinnati Bengals in free agency in 2022, the Buccaneers traded for Mason to fill the his spot but the left guard position became open when Pro Bowler Ali Marpet unexpectedly elected to retire. Stinnie primarily battled rookie second-rounder Luke Goedeke for that position in training camp last summer, but the point became moot when he suffered a season-ending knee injury in August.