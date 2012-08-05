 Skip to main content
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

After 1 week, Colts QB Luck still has work to do

Colts-Grading Luck

Aug 05, 2012 at 07:19 AM

ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) - All week, Andrew Luck heard the rave reviews.

They came from former Colts coach Tony Dungy, Pro Bowl receiver Reggie Wayne, veteran defensive lineman Cory Redding and Adam Vinatieri, the best clutch kicker in NFL history. The consensus: Luck is no ordinary rookie.

Luck, the No. 1 overall draft pick, disagrees.

``It's always very nice when two guys of such high caliber (Dungy and Vinatieri) say those things, but I feel like a scrub rookie every day, so far,'' he said.

Scrub rookie?

Luck, the $22.1 million man, took most of the snaps at practice this week, a trend that's likely to continue throughout camp and the regular season - and something few rookies get to do.

Most of those who have watched Luck this week have been impressed with the way he's handled the pressure.

Dungy praised Luck's decisiveness on the opening day of camp, saying Luck looked like a third- or fourth-year player. Safety Tom Zbikowski made it clear Luck certainly doesn't act like a rookie. Wayne applauded Luck's ability to throw a ``strong'' ball, and almost universally, players and coaches believe Luck's intelligence is off the charts.

Andrew's going to be good. He's going to be really good,'' Wayne said.He's really smart. He knows what's going on around him. He understands the concept; he understands the terminology. He understands it all.''

Luck appreciates the compliments, but he's just trying to be realistic. Like most rookies, his early performances have been up and down.

Reporters who charted Luck's throws through the first six practices pointed out he was 122 of 162 with seven TDs in team drills. In Sunday's workout, he was 28 of 41 with five TDs.

Luck, who has been hyped as the most NFL-ready quarterback to enter the league since the Colts took Peyton Manning with the No. 1 overall pick in 1998, is worried about another number - five interceptions.

So when asked to grade his performance in Week 1, he responded bluntly: ``Too many interceptions.''

He didn't throw any Sunday.

To correct the mistakes, the Stanford grad has been working overtime to review practice video and read defenses better. He's gotten a full immersion into how to play against the complicated 3-4 defense. He's spent countless hours memorizing the playbook and working with receivers on timing.

Yes, Luck has carved out a little time for a few other things.

He signed hundreds of autographs for gleeful fans when practice ended. He spent some time with his father, Oliver, when the West Virginia athletic director made an impromptu appearance Friday at Anderson University, a Division III school located about 30 miles northeast of the team complex in Indy. And, of course, there was that singing exhibition.

Otherwise, Luck has been a workaholic.

Just because everything is installed (offensively) doesn't mean it's all down pat in an airtight lock,'' he said.It'll be nice to be able to go back and say, `OK, we've run this play a couple of times now; now let's really get a good feel for it.' The communication has been great between all of the quarterbacks and coach (Bruce) Arians, so we'll definitely start giving our feedback a little more.''

After a dismal 2-14 season, team owner Jim Irsay cleaned house. He brought in Chuck Pagano, a first-time head coach; Ryan Grigson, a first-time general manager; and released Peyton Manning to give Luck a clear path to the starting job.

But Luck isn't the only player learning how to do things with these new-look Colts.

Of the 90 players on the current camp roster, 32 played with the Colts last season and some of those returnees, such as Dwight Freeney and Robert Mathis, are lining up in new places.

So far, Pagano has liked the results.

I love where we're at on both sides of the ball,'' Pagano said when asked how the first week went.I love where we're at on special teams. We've got a long, long way to go and you know they've bought into what we've talked about the whole time.''

The next step comes Aug. 12 when the Colts host St. Louis in their first preseason game, and Indy's new franchise quarterback knows it will take more than luck and praise to make a smooth transition from two-time Heisman Trophy runner-up to NFL star.

He has to keep getting better.

On the right track, definitely on the right track,'' Luck said when asked how comfortable he is with the playbook.Nowhere near 100 percent. I don't know if it'll ever be 100 percent, but on the right track.''

Notes: Colts players and coaches gathered near the middle of the practice field after practice Sunday and prayed for the family of Eagles coach Andy Reid. Reid's son was found dead in a dorm room Sunday morning. Pagano said the Colts ``lost a family member, lost a brother'' and said that the NFL fraternity is one big family. General manager Ryan Grigson, who spent the previous eight years with the Eagles, issued a statement offering his condolences to the family. ... Receiver Donnie Avery, who has been beset by injuries the last two years, was hurt on a twisting TD catch Sunday. Avery watched the rest of the practice with an ice pack wrapped around his left thigh. Pagano said Avery may have an MRI but said the early diagnosis was that the injury did not appear to be serious.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Buccaneers.com 2024 Mock Draft 3.0

With trade projections now included, the race to land the top quarterbacks heats up, while the Buccaneers stay at pick number 26 and add another playmaker for their passing attack
news

Todd Bowles Confirms "Tough Decision," Bucs to Release Shaq Barrett in March | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more during the Bucs 2024 Offseason
news

First-Round Draft Target | Point-Counterpoint

Contributors Brianna Dix and Scott Smith discuss which position they think the Buccaneers should prioritize in the first round of this year's NFL Draft
news

Additions to Coaching Staff, Bucs Host Girls Flag Football Preseason Classic | Brianna's Blitz 

A look at the recent events for the Buccaneers in the offseason

Latest Headlines

Buccaneers.com 2024 Mock Draft 3.0

With trade projections now included, the race to land the top quarterbacks heats up, while the Buccaneers stay at pick number 26 and add another playmaker for their passing attack

Todd Bowles Sits Down with 'Good Morning Football' at 2024 NFL Combine

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles talks about the 2024 offseason, free agency and more on 'GMFB' at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

Todd Bowles Confirms "Tough Decision," Bucs to Release Shaq Barrett in March | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more during the Bucs 2024 Offseason

First-Round Draft Target | Point-Counterpoint

Contributors Brianna Dix and Scott Smith discuss which position they think the Buccaneers should prioritize in the first round of this year's NFL Draft

Additions to Coaching Staff, Bucs Host Girls Flag Football Preseason Classic | Brianna's Blitz 

A look at the recent events for the Buccaneers in the offseason

2024 Buccaneers Free Agent Focus: Chase McLaughlin

After signing a one-year deal with the Buccaneers in March, Chase McLaughlin went on to set franchise placekicking records and is now eligible for free agency again in March

Buccaneers Girls Flag Football Preseason Classic Recap | Highlight 

Watch a recap from the Sixth Annual Buccaneers Girls Flag Football Preseason Classic, the country's largest girls flag football tournament, featuring more than 100 teams and 2,000 athletes.

Photos: Buccaneers' Digital Divide Celebration

View photos from the Buccaneers' Digital Divide Celebration with Verizon at Tampa Bay Boulevard Elementary School on Friday, February 23, 2024.

Free Agents, Prospects & Coaches, Oh My! | Bucs Insider

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Senior Writer & Editor Scott Smith talk about all the latest Bucs news in this week's edition of Bucs Insider. The duo discussed the newest additions to the coaching staff, the history of the franchise tag, and what to look for at the NFL Combine.

Bucs Fill Out Coaching Staff with Three More Additions

The Bucs completed an overhaul of their offensive coaching staff by hiring Pass Game Coordinator Josh Grizzard, Wide Receivers Coach Bryan McClendon and Asst. Offensive Line Coach Brian Picucci

Buccaneers.com 2024 Mock Draft 2.0 

In our second addition to the Mock Draft series, we find depth on the edge for the Buccaneers in a cornerback and offensive tackle-heavy first round

2024 Buccaneers Free Agent Focus: Chase Edmonds

In his first season with the Buccaneers, Edmonds became the team's primary backfield reserve behind Rachaad White, but now he is due to hit the open market again after playing on a one-year deal

Our Favorite Plays in Bucs' 2023 Season | Point-Counterpoint

Contributors Brianna Dix and Scott Smith have some fun in their series of weekly debates, looking back on the plays they remember most fondly from the Buccaneers' exciting 2023 campaign

2024 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 5.0 

Mock draft season is in full swing following the conclusion of the 2023 campaign

Franchise Tag Window Opens, Will Bucs Use Option?

Beginning Tuesday, NFL teams have two weeks to decide whether or not to utilize a franchise tag on a pending free agent, which the Bucs most recently did in 2022 on Chris Godwin before signing him to a long-term deal

Photos: Best of Buccaneers Girls Flag Football Preseason Classic

View the best photos from the Sixth Annual Buccaneers Girls Flag Football Preseason Classic, the country's largest girls flag football tournament, featuring more than 100 teams and 2,000 athletes.

Bucs Embraced Challenge of Cap-Strapped Offseason in 2023

The Buccaneers headed into the 2023 offseason with cap restrictions they had never seen before and an open question mark at quarterback but produced another winner by having fun with the challenges to their professional pride

2024 State of the Bucs: Safety

Taking a position-by-position breakdown as the Buccaneers head into the 2024 season, continuing with safeties

2024 Buccaneers Free Agent Focus: Antoine Winfield Jr.

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. wrapped up his rookie contract in 2023 by earning First Team Associated Press All-Pro honors and helping the Bucs to a fourth straight playoff berth with a string of big plays

Free Agency Looms, Coaching Staff Additions | Bucs Insider

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Senior Writer & Editor Scott Smith talk about all the latest Bucs news in this week's edition of Bucs Insider. The duo discussed the new additions to the Bucs' coaching staff, the Sixth Annual Buccaneers Girls Flag Football Preseason Classic and some headlines ahead of free agency.
Advertising