Ageless Lavonte David Stacking Tackles

Davis is the Buccaneers' longest-tenured player, having been drafted in the seventh round in 2012. The second player on that list is defensive lineman Will Gholston, who was drafted in the fourth round in 2013. Gholston was responsible for the only takeaway by either team in Thursday's game, when he hauled in a pass that had been deflected by blitzing safety Antoine Winfield Jr. That proved to be Gholston's first career interception, and it occurred in his 160th regular season game played.

In a strange coincidence, former defensive lineman Steve McLendon also got his first career interception in his 160th career game while playing for the Buccaneers. Gholston and McLendon (and Hall of Famer Derrick Thomas) are tied for the seventh most games played in NFL history before they recorded their first career interception. Here's the list, with the career game number in which the player got his first pick and the team he was with at the time indicated:

Trace Armstrong, Raiders: 201 Randy White, Cowboys: 185 Anthony Pleasant, Patriots: 176 Greg Kragen, Panthers: 165 Art Still, Bills: 164 Joe Nash, Seahawks: 163 Will Gholston, Buccaneers: 160 Steve McLendon, Buccaneers: 160 Derrick Thomas, Chiefs: 160

Through eight weeks of the 2023 season, the Buccaneers lead the NFL in turnover differential, at plus-eight and are tied for third in total takeaways, with 14.

Best Turnover Differential, 2023 Season

Tampa Bay: +8 Pittsburgh: +7 Cincinnati: +7 L.A. Chargers: +6 Dallas: +6

Most Takeaways, 2023 Season

Jacksonville: 18 Pittsburgh: 15 Tampa Bay: 14 Buffalo: 14 Five tied with: 13

Buffalo took its first offensive possession of the game down to the Buccaneers' 19-yard line but was forced to settle for a field goal after a strong open-field tackle by rookie safety Christian Izien against Stefon Diggs on third down. The Bills' next drive got all the way down to the one-yard line but ended without points when cornerback Jamel Dean batted away a pass intended for tight end Dalton Kincaid on fourth-and-goal. Dean had another pass breakup later in the contest, marking the ninth time in his career he's had multiple passes defensed in the same contest.