Alabama's Hightower sees draft stock climb

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Dont'a Hightower says he always believed he'd be a first-round NFL draft pick.

The former Alabama linebacker's stock appears to have climbed enough to fulfill that ambition next week. He was projected as a likely second-rounder at regular season's end but improved his prospects with a strong performance in the BCS national championship game and pre-draft workouts.

The 265-pound Hightower feels like questions about whether he's fast enough to play middle linebacker in the NFL ``are kind of in the past now.''

He was a finalist for four national awards last season and had career-highs in tackles (85) and sacks (four).