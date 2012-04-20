Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Alabama's Hightower sees draft stock climb

Draft-Hightower

Apr 20, 2012 at 08:16 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Dont'a Hightower says he always believed he'd be a first-round NFL draft pick.

The former Alabama linebacker's stock appears to have climbed enough to fulfill that ambition next week. He was projected as a likely second-rounder at regular season's end but improved his prospects with a strong performance in the BCS national championship game and pre-draft workouts.

The 265-pound Hightower feels like questions about whether he's fast enough to play middle linebacker in the NFL ``are kind of in the past now.''

He was a finalist for four national awards last season and had career-highs in tackles (85) and sacks (four).

Hightower also was responsible for play calls and checks. Coach Nick Saban calls him ``a very, very bright'' player and praises his versatility as a pass rusher and run-stopper.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Takeaways from Bucs Loss to Ravens | Week 8

Top notes from Thursday's 27-22 defeat at Raymond James Stadium

news

Torn Achilles Brings Premature End to Shaq Barrett's Season

The Buccaneers will be without their leading sack producer of the last four seasons for the remainder of 2022 as an Achilles tendon injury suffered on Thursday night will land OLB Shaq Barrett on injured reserve

news

Bucs Falter After Fast Start, Drop 27-22 Decision to Baltimore

After scoring 10 points on their first two drives, the Buccaneers ran into familiar problems on Thursday night against the visiting Ravens, struggling to convert in the red zone or stop the run in their fifth loss in the last six weeks

news

What's Next: Bucs Rekindle Rivalry with Rams in Week 9

The NFL's last two Super Bowl champions will do battle on Sunday, November 6 at Raymond James Stadium, with both the Bucs and the Rams trying to reestablish themselves as prime NFC contenders

Advertising