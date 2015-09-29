Alexander in Good Company After 3 Games

How exactly does the start to Alexander's career compare to some of the best to ever wear a Buccaneers uniform?

In his first three games, Lavonte David picked up 19 tackles, four shy of what Alexander has now. Hall-of-Famer Derrick Brooks had 18 during his first three professional games.

Alexander's numbers compare favorably to some of the NFL's top linebackers, as well. Last season, the league's top three tacklers were Luke Kuechly, DeAndre Levy and Lavonte David. As rookies, their numbers were right on par with what Alexander's accomplished thus far.