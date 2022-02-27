Statement from the Buccaneers on Ali Marpet

"I want to thank Ali for all that he has done as a valued member of the Buccaneers organization over the past seven seasons. He has played a key role in our success both on and off the field and we will certainly miss his leadership and professionalism. It has been one of my greatest professional thrills to see his rapid ascension from a small college standout into one the NFL's best all around offensive linemen. As the highest Division III player ever drafted, Ali always seemed destined for greatness on the NFL level and we simply could not have attained the success of the past two seasons without him. Off the field, as a founding member of our social justice player advisory board, Ali provided the vision and passion that was crucial to that program's launch and ongoing work. We wish him the best and are confident he will enjoy similar success off the football field in whatever the future holds."