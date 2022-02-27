Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Statement from the Buccaneers on Ali Marpet

HC Bruce Arians and GM Jason Licht on Ali Marpet's retirement

Feb 27, 2022 at 03:40 PM
Bruce Arians:

"I can't say enough about what Ali has meant to our team over the three seasons since my arrival. He has been the consummate professional and has been a rock for us in the interior of our offensive line. We will miss him on the field and in the locker room, but I am happy that he gets to go out as a Super Bowl champion and Pro Bowler. It is never easy saying goodbye to a player who has meant so much to our success, but I support and respect his decision and wish him a great life after football."

Jason Licht:

"I want to thank Ali for all that he has done as a valued member of the Buccaneers organization over the past seven seasons. He has played a key role in our success both on and off the field and we will certainly miss his leadership and professionalism. It has been one of my greatest professional thrills to see his rapid ascension from a small college standout into one the NFL's best all around offensive linemen. As the highest Division III player ever drafted, Ali always seemed destined for greatness on the NFL level and we simply could not have attained the success of the past two seasons without him. Off the field, as a founding member of our social justice player advisory board, Ali provided the vision and passion that was crucial to that program's launch and ongoing work. We wish him the best and are confident he will enjoy similar success off the football field in whatever the future holds."

Top Photos from Ali Marpet's Career

View some of the top photos from offensive lineman Ali Marpet's career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Advertising