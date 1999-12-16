Alstott, Dunn Miss Second Day of Practice

Tampa Bay RB Warrick Dunn (left ankle sprain) and FB Mike Alstott (neck strain) missed their second consecutive practice today but are probable for Sunday's contest against the Oakland Raiders. Bucs head coach Tony Dungy is still optimistic that the tandem will be able to practice on Friday.

"Mike is closer, but hopefully both guys can practice tomorrow," Dungy said. "I think tomorrow will tell the story."

BUCCANEERS INJURY UPDATE

DE Steve White (right turf toe) is doubtful and looks to be in danger of missing Sunday's game. White sat out Thursday's practice and would be replaced at RDE by Marcus Jones. A fourth-year pro, Jones, who recorded his fifth sack in last week's win over Detroit, would make his fourth start of the season. QB Trent Dilfer is out (right clavicle fracture) and G Ken Blackman (left knee sprain) is listed as doubtful. G Kevin Dogins, (left knee/ankle sprain) and LB Don Davis (right hamstring strain) are questionable and did not practice.

WR Jacquez Green (left foot strain), S John Lynch (left knee sprain) and S Dexter Jackson (right knee sprain) are probable for Sunday.