Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Alstott, Dunn Miss Second Day of Practice

Dec 16, 1999 at 04:25 AM

Tampa Bay RB Warrick Dunn (left ankle sprain) and FB Mike Alstott (neck strain) missed their second consecutive practice today but are probable for Sunday's contest against the Oakland Raiders. Bucs head coach Tony Dungy is still optimistic that the tandem will be able to practice on Friday.

"Mike is closer, but hopefully both guys can practice tomorrow," Dungy said. "I think tomorrow will tell the story."

BUCCANEERS INJURY UPDATE

DE Steve White (right turf toe) is doubtful and looks to be in danger of missing Sunday's game. White sat out Thursday's practice and would be replaced at RDE by Marcus Jones. A fourth-year pro, Jones, who recorded his fifth sack in last week's win over Detroit, would make his fourth start of the season. QB Trent Dilfer is out (right clavicle fracture) and G Ken Blackman (left knee sprain) is listed as doubtful. G Kevin Dogins, (left knee/ankle sprain) and LB Don Davis (right hamstring strain) are questionable and did not practice.

WR Jacquez Green (left foot strain), S John Lynch (left knee sprain) and S Dexter Jackson (right knee sprain) are probable for Sunday.

TE Dave Moore (right knee strain) and WR Reidel Anthony (back strain) were added to the injury list but are probable against the Raiders.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Baker Mayfield: Getting Offense Back on Track About Execution, Not Simplification

The Buccaneers missed a handful of big-play opportunities in their Week Six loss to Detroit, but that isn't leading them to overhaul an evolving offensive approach
news

Buccaneers-Falcons Injury Report Oct. 18: Vita Vea Limited on Wednesday 

A look at Wednesday's injury report ahead of the Week Seven matchup
news

Falcons-Buccaneers: Top Storylines & Key Matchups in Week Seven

With first place in the NFC South at stake, the Bucs will take on the Falcons on Sunday and try to contain rookie RB Bijan Robinson while making some explosive plays of their own against the league's fourth-ranked pass defense
news

How to Watch: Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

The Buccaneers will face the Falcons on Sunday in a divisional battle. Find out how to view the action
Advertising