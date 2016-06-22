Alstott Sees Passion, Work Ethic in Vitale

Alstott played his entire NFL career in Tampa, going to six Pro Bowls, setting the team's career record for touchdowns, inspiring fans with his second and third-effort runs and ending up in the Bucs' Ring of Honor. Vitale, of course, has not yet played an NFL game, but Dirk Koetter and the Bucs' offensive staff like the versatility he can bring to the offense and likely have big plans for him. After just one meeting, Alstott thinks Vitale can be an NFL success.

"What a great kid," said the former Buc great. "He has a lot of similar traits to me when I was growing up, his work ethic and his passion. You can just tell in the first 10 minutes of talking to him what kind of guy he is, how blessed he feels to be here and what he's going to do to make the team. He knows he needs to do everything he can on special teams, and he knows he needs to pick the brains of the veterans."