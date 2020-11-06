Ambetter and Buccaneers Keep Tampa Bay Healthy On and Off the Field 

Ambetter from Sunshine Health has teamed up with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to provide health and wellness activities for the entire community.

Ambetter is supporting the Bucs' annual Treasure Chests 5K + Fun Run to increase breast cancer awareness and funding. In addition, the Jr. Bucs Fitness Program powered by Ambetter will provide year-round activities designed to inspire youths to lead healthy lives.

These initiatives and others are a natural partnership between two industry leaders with a shared commitment to community health.

"Ambetter from Sunshine Health is pleased to have the Bucs join us in our commitment to improving the health of everyone in the communities we serve," said Charlene Zein, Senior Vice President, Ambetter from Sunshine Health. "We support the team's commitment to events that help families stay healthy and active."

Just as the Buccaneers are fan favorites throughout Central Florida, Ambetter is a popular Health Insurance Marketplace choice for Floridians who are seeking health insurance plans that fit their health needs and budgets. The plans can include comprehensive medical coverage, Teledoc telehealth services with $0 co-pay, My Health Pays© Rewards Program, prescription coverage, integrated care management, 24/7 Nurse Advice Line and optional dental and vision coverage.

This year's Treasure Chests 5K stresses the importance of staying fit even during a pandemic. Instead of gathering in a crowd, runners registered online and completed their runs on their own. Each participant received a T-shirt and a finisher's medal.

"The Treasure Chests 5K + Fun Run has grown into an annual tradition that serves as the centerpiece for our breast cancer awareness and funding initiatives and we are thrilled to partner with Ambetter from Sunshine Health to ensure the success of this year's virtual run," said Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford. "We also look forward to collaborating with Ambetter to provide year-long programming for our Jr. Bucs Fitness Program that is focused on promoting healthy lifestyle activities for children in the Tampa Bay area."