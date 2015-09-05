Analysis: Bucs' 53-Man Roster (Defense/ST)

Breakdown: Special teams undoubtedly played a large role in the Bucs' decision to retain more safeties than corners. Tandy, who may have been the last safety to earn a roster spot, was exceptional on special teams in the Bucs' final preseason game. His versatility may have helped him edge out one of the three cornerbacks who the Bucs chose to part ways with. Hackett performed well in the preseason and throughout camp and there's a chance he could return to the Bucs as a part of the team's practice squad.