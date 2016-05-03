Analysts Grade Bucs' 2016 Draft Class

**[
A look at the newest members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
ESPN's Mel Kiper: B-
"First, to the really important stuff. I keep hearing people taking digs at the Bucs for drafting a kicker in Round 2, but Roberto Aguayo really is the kind of guy you take in Round 2. With PATs moved back and the fact that so many games come down to that one big kick, at that point it just doesn't look that bad. OK ... so about those other guys. Vernon Hargreaves III has some questions on size -- can he stay on the outside? -- but the guy is going to be on the field early on, which is a plus at that position. Noah Spence is one of the top two or three pass-rushers in the entire draft and they got him at No. 39. You can live with that. Ryan Smith has potential in nickel packages and they were smart to add another tackle in Caleb Benenoch. Dan Vitale should stick. So why isn't the grade higher? It's because those top two picks represent at least some risk. Can Hargreaves handle the bigger receivers that dot the NFL? Can Spence stay focused? It's a good draft but isn't without a question or two."
**[
Pro Football Focus: B-](https://www.profootballfocus.com/blog/2016/04/30/draft-2016-nfl-draft-grades-for-all-32-teams/)**
"We had Hargreaves going to the Bucs in our mock drafts quite a few times, and on Thursday the Bucs were able to trade back and still get their guy. Hargreave's movement skills are exceptional, as he can close on the ball as quickly as any corner in the draft, and he's excellent when playing the ball in the air. He took a step back in 2015, but Hargreaves posted the No. 2 coverage grade in the nation in 2014."
Sports Illustrated: C
"Tampa Bay's first two picks were great. Getting Florida cornerback Vernon Hargreaves in the first round and Eastern Kentucky pass-rusher Noah Spence in the second fills two prominent needs with great players, as long as Spence continues his off-field rehabilitation."
CBS' Pete Prisco: C
"Landing first-round corner Vernon Hargreaves and Smith helps fill a major need. I also like Spence. But this draft grade is dropped down by the move to trade up and get the kicker -- no matter how good he becomes."
FOX's Peter Schrager: B
"The Buccaneers got the guy they would have taken at ninth overall at 11th overall (Vernon Hargreaves III), and then used the extra pick they scooped up in that deal to trade up and get the kicker they viewed as the greatest to ever play the college game, Robert Aguayo, midway through Day 2. That move will be picked apart and analyzed to death, but I liked it. They wanted a player, so they got him. Like I love the Rams and Eagles trading up for a quarterback, I appreciate this aggressiveness as well. I do wish the Buccaneers picked up more pass-rushing talent, though. If he continues to keep his nose out of trouble, Noah Spence could be a great one. But that's the only rusher they picked."
**[
USA Today's Lindsay Jones: C-](http://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/nfl/draft/2016/04/30/nfl-draft-grades-picks-class-analysis-rounds/83771600/)**
"Even if Florida State's Roberto Aguayo is the second coming of Stephen Gostkowski, it's hard to give a high grade to a team that traded up into the second round to draft a kicker. The Bucs seem to have made a solid value pick in the first round with Florida CB Vernon Hargreaves, and they filled a need at pass rusher with Eastern Kentucky DE Noah Spence in the second."
Bleacher Report's Rob Goldberg: B
"The first two picks could end up being Pro Bowlers, although the rest of the draft lacked any sort of direction."
The Washington Post's Mark Maske: B-
"For better or worse, this will be remembered as the Roberto Aguayo draft for the Buccaneers after they became the first NFL team in 11 years to use a second-round pick on a kicker. To justify that, he'd better be Sebastian Janikowski-level good in the NFL. Tampa did bolster its defense considerably by using its first two choices of the draft on CB Vernon Hargreaves and pass rusher Noah Spence."
The New York Daily News' Ebenezar Samuel: B-
"GM Jason Licht filled critical defensive needs for his Bucs, getting the corner he wanted in Vernon Hargreaves III (while still trading back in the draft and nabbing an extra pick), and a potentially terrific pass-rusher in Noah Spence in the second round. Those moves were offset by the rather odd move to trade back in to the second round to acquire . . . . kicker Robert Aguayo out of Florida State. Then again, Aguayo, a dominant kicker with worlds of potential, didn't cost much: The Bucs essentially traded away the extra fourth-rounder they nabbed when they traded down for Hargreaves."