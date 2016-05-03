Analysts Grade Bucs' 2016 Draft Class

ESPN's Mel Kiper: B-](http://espn.go.com/nfl/draft2016/insider/story/_/id/15230437/2016-nfl-draft-mel-kiper-grades-draft-class-every-nfl-team)**

"First, to the really important stuff. I keep hearing people taking digs at the Bucs for drafting a kicker in Round 2, but Roberto Aguayo really is the kind of guy you take in Round 2. With PATs moved back and the fact that so many games come down to that one big kick, at that point it just doesn't look that bad. OK ... so about those other guys. Vernon Hargreaves III has some questions on size -- can he stay on the outside? -- but the guy is going to be on the field early on, which is a plus at that position. Noah Spence is one of the top two or three pass-rushers in the entire draft and they got him at No. 39. You can live with that. Ryan Smith has potential in nickel packages and they were smart to add another tackle in Caleb Benenoch. Dan Vitale should stick. So why isn't the grade higher? It's because those top two picks represent at least some risk. Can Hargreaves handle the bigger receivers that dot the NFL? Can Spence stay focused? It's a good draft but isn't without a question or two."