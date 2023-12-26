Antoine Winfield Jr. Is Everything, All at Once

Winfield was one of four Buccaneers to get involved in the Bucs' four-sack outing against the Jaguars. Rookie outside linebacker Yaya Diaby had 1.5 sacks, sharing one of them with linebacker Devin White, and linebacker Lavonte David had the other one. For David, it increased his season total to 4.5 sacks, his highest total since he had 5.0 in 2016. David moved up two spots on the Bucs' all-time sack list, leaping over both Jason Pierre-Paul and Brad Culpepper into eighth place.

Most Sacks, Buccaneers History

1. DE Lee Roy Selmon: 78.5

2. DT Warren Sapp: 77.0

3. DE Simeon Rice: 69.5

4. DT Gerald McCoy: 54.5

5. OLB Shaquil Barrett: 45.0

6. DT David Logan: 39.0

7. DE Chidi Ahanotu: 34.5

8. LB Lavonte David: 33.5

9t. DT Brad Culpepper: 33.0

9t. OLB Jason Pierre-Paul: 33.0

Winfield and David are two of the eight players in the NFL who have already exceeded 100 tackles and four sacks this season.

With his 1.5 QB takedowns, Diaby moved into the team lead in that category, with 6.5 on the season, one more than defensive lineman Vita Vea. That's the third highest sack total by a rookie in franchise history.

Most Sacks, Rookie Season, Buccaneers History

1. Santana Dotson, 1992: 10.0

2. Adrian Clayborn, 2011: 7.5

3. Yaya Diaby, 2023: 6.5

4. Gaines Adams, 2007: 6.0

5. Noah Spence, 2016: 5.5

Diaby is also now tied for the 2023 sack lead among all NFL rookies.

Most Sacks, NFL Rookies, 2023

1t. Yaya Diaby, Buccaneers: 6.5

1t. Kobie Turner, Rams: 6.5

3. Byron Young, Rams: 6.0

4t. Will Anderson, Texans: 5.0

4t. Jalen Carter, Eagles: 5.0

Diaby had two tackles for loss against Jacksonville, also blowing up an attempted end around by Calvin Ridley for a loss of 12 yards in the second quarter, which helped make Jacksonville's only field goal attempt of the game a 52-yarder. Brandon McManus missed it wide right. Diaby has nine tackles for loss on the season, and the only NFL rookie with more this season is his teammate, defensive lineman Calijah Kancey.

Most Tackles for Loss, NFL Rookies, 2023

1. Calijah Kancey, Buccaneers: 10

2. Yaya Diaby, Buccaneers: 9

3t. Will Anderson, Texans: 8

3t. Tuli Tuipulotu, Chargers: 8

5t. three tied with: 7

Diaby's split sack with White early in the third quarter on Sunday dislodged the football from Lawrence, and Diaby fell on it at the Jacksonville 37. That was one of four takeaways by Tampa Bay's defense, a season high, and three of them resulted in touchdowns by the offense. The Buccaneers' 21 points off takeaways against Jacksonville was more than double their previous high in any games this season.

The Buccaneers' offense also did not turn over the ball, the fifth time this season they've managed to keep that stat line clean. That improved Tampa Bay's turnover ratio in 2023 to +10; headed into the three Christmas Day games, that was tied for the second best mark in the league with Pittsburgh, three behind San Francisco. This was the first game since Week Seven of the 2021 season that the Bucs posted a turnover ratio of +4 or better; they have won 17 straight games when they hit +4, dating all the way back to the 2001 season.

The Buccaneers took a 20-0 lead into halftime on Sunday, marking the first time all season they pitched a first-half shutout, and the first time overall since Week 10 of last year, when they beat the Seahawks 21-16 in Munich, Germany. Quarterback Baker Mayfield powered the Bucs to that big early lead with a pair of touchdown passes to wide receiver Mike Evans, one for three yards and one for 22. That pushed Mayfield's season total to 26 touchdown passes, just one shy of his 27 as a rookie in 2018. Mayfield was not picked off, so his current touchdown-interception ratio is 26-8, or 3.3, which ranks fourth in the NFL behind Dak Prescott (4.3), Brock Purdy (4.1) and C.J. Stroud (4.0). Mayfield's touchdown to interception differential of +18 is tied for third best.