Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AP Pro32 ballot from Kaufman

AP Pro32-Kaufman Ballot

Sep 04, 2012 at 01:26 PM

NEW YORK (AP) - Ballot and comments from AP Pro 32 panel voter Ira Kaufman of Tampa Tribune:

IRA KAUFMAN (Tampa Tribune)

  1. New England Patriots - As long as Belichick and Brady are around, 12 wins and legitimate Super Bowl aspirations will follow.
  1. Green Bay Packers - Perhaps shifting Charles Woodson to safety can energize a secondary that was burned repeatedly last fall.
  1. Houston Texans - With weak schedule and strong roster, there's no reason Texans shouldn't contend for AFC's No. 1 playoff seed.
  1. San Francisco 49ers - When you can run and play defense like Jim Harbaugh's marauders, expectations should run rampant from San Jose to Sausalito.
  1. New York Giants - Five prime-time games and a killer closing slate will test resolve of Super Bowl champs.
  1. Pittsburgh Steelers - Yes, they are getting a little creaky on defense, but Ben Roethlisberger is 80-33 and you simply can't run on these guys.
  1. Baltimore Ravens - Ray Lewis & Co. have every intention of making Peyton Manning's Denver debut Sunday evening a Rocky Mountain Low.
  1. Dallas Cowboys - Jerry Jones may have faith in Jason Garrett, but Dallas fans will be clamoring for Jon Gruden if Cowboys fade once again in December.
  1. Denver Broncos - John Fox proved in Carolina he knows how to win with smart QB and punishing ground game. He's about to prove it again.
  1. Atlanta Falcons - Coming off impressive preseason, Matt Ryan needs to recapture his form as one of league's premier young QBs.
  1. Philadelphia Eagles - Looks like a determined group eager to atone for a sorry season, but Michael Vick is a PUP list waiting to happen.
  1. Chicago Bears - Jay Cutler has some shiny new weapons scattered in Windy City as Chicago takes aim on Green Bay in NFC North.
  1. Cincinnati Bengals - One more playoff season in Queen City and offensive coordinator Jay Gruden will be hot coaching candidate in 2013.
  1. Tennessee Titans - Chris Johnson back to old tricks in backfield and Tennessee's defense is better than advertised.
  1. Detroit Lions - Jim Schwartz can only hope Lions show more discipline on fall Sundays than they do off field.
  1. New York Jets - Rex Ryan still yapping, but it won't be long before one of NFL's better defenses is giving a moribund attack the silent treatment.
  1. San Diego Chargers - Memo to Turner: How can you be an NFL head coach for 221 regular-season games and still have so much to prove?
  1. Carolina Panthers - Defense will be significantly improved, easing burden on Cam Newton.
  1. New Orleans Saints - Road games vs. Packers, Broncos and Giants won't help cause as Drew Brees tries to hold things together in Crescent City.
  1. Seattle Seahawks - Tucked away in upper left corner of NFL map, Pete Carroll quietly building a winner.
  1. Washington Redskins - Reunited with Raheem Morris, talented safety Tanard Jackson did it again - third drug-related suspension.
  1. Kansas City Chiefs - Despite boasting very talented athletes, KC will be undermined by draft reaches and erratic play under center.
  1. Buffalo Bills - Made some dramatic strides on offense in 2011. This year, it's the defense's turn to rise.
  1. Arizona Cardinals - John Skelton gets opportunity to bloom in desert while talented defensive front should provide some heat.
  1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Rookie RB Doug Martin and WR Vincent Jackson will play prominent roles for offense that looks promising on paper.
  1. Oakland Raiders - Same old, same old. Pride & Poise gang will spring a few upsets along way and beat themselves in other games before settling in at corner of 6th and 10th.
  1. St. Louis Rams - With Jeff Fisher calling shots, Rams will be fundamentally sound and excel on special teams.
  1. Minnesota Vikings - Lost eight games by six points or less last season; Vikes will win share of close ones if Adrian Peterson returns to greatness.
  1. Indianapolis Colts - Besides all that raw talent, Andrew Luck has perfect demeanor to grow with this football team.
  1. Miami Dolphins - Poor little rich owner Stephen Ross ... he craves a winner desperately, but has no idea how to make it happen.
  1. Cleveland Browns - Hasn't posted winning mark on road since 2002 and this offense isn't exactly brimming with playmakers.
  1. Jacksonville Jaguars - If Jags avoid home blackouts this fall, entire marketing department should earn two-week vacation to Hawaii.

Online: http://pro32.ap.org/poll and http://twitter.com/AP-NFL

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Dan Pitcher Visits Bucs for Second OC Interview

After conducting a virtual interview on January 27, Bengals Quarterbacks Coach Dan Pitcher visited Bucs headquarters on Wednesday for a second discussion regarding the team's offensive coordinator position

news

2023 Scouting Combine: Invited Prospects

A look at the 319 prospects that have been invited to attend this year's NFL Scouting Combine

news

Tom Brady Dishes on Looking Ahead | Brianna's Blitz

Top quotes from Tom Brady's guest appearance on "The Herd"

news

2023 State of the Bucs: Running Back

Taking a position-by-position breakdown as the Buccaneers head into the 2023 season, with running back up next

Advertising