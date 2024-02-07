 Skip to main content
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Applications Are Open for the Fifth Annual Buccaneers Girls in Football Scholarship 

The Girls in Football Scholarship, facilitated by a $250,000 commitment from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation, was established for graduating high school seniors participating in a form of organized football with plans to enroll in a full-time accredited four-year college or university

Feb 07, 2024 at 07:00 AM
IMG_5194

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation announced that applications are open for the fifth annual Buccaneers Girls in Football Scholarship.

The scholarship is available to high school girls nationwide who play organized football, want to wholeheartedly pursue a career in sports, have earned a minimum 3.0 grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) during their high school academic career, are scheduled to graduate this spring and plan to enroll full-time at an accredited four-year college or university.

Applications are open until April 19, 2024. The scholarship recipients will be announced later.

At the forefront of inclusiveness and gender equality, the Buccaneers became the first NFL team to establish a scholarship of this kind in 2020, made possible through a $250,000 commitment by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation. 

Last year's winners were surprised by Head Coach Todd Bowles, while three of the four recipients – Mia Decker (University of North Florida), Jessica Jenkins (Tennessee State University), and Eryn Klaus (University of Florida) also received a tour of the facility from wide receiver Mike Evans, linebacker Lavonte David, and quarterback Baker Mayfield. While unable to attend the festivities, Ana James (Howard University), the fourth recipient, received a surprise video call, signed football, and custom jersey.

"Sports bring people together and I want to be a part of that," said Jessica Jenkins, current freshman at Tennessee State University and 2023 Girls in Football Scholarship recipient. "I want to be an athletic trainer for a professional sports team and make a difference in my community. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers helped me get one step closer to achieving my dreams with their Girls in Football Scholarship. This scholarship has changed my life and I'm grateful to have been a recipient."

The Girls in Football Scholarship is just one of the many ways the Bucs organization is committed to gender equality both on and off the field. In 2021, the team launched the Women's Summit for Careers in Football, an ongoing program that strengthens the pipeline of women pursuing NFL careers through informative, engaging sessions featuring high-profile hosts and Buccaneers leadership. For the past several years, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation has hosted the largest girls flag football tournament in the country with the Girls High School Flag Football Preseason Classic, presented by AdventHealth. The multi-day event brings together more than 100 high school teams and over 1,800 student athletes in a round robin-style competition to kick off the high school flag football season in Florida. The team also established the Jr. Bucs Girls Flag Football League, an inaugural league in the City of Tampa, where the Foundation covers league fees and equipment for all girls who play. And through in-school programming, the Jr. Bucs Middle School initiative brings flag football to more than 35,000 middle school girls every year.

To learn more, visit https://learnmore.scholarsapply.org/buccaneersgirlsinfootball/.

Related Content

news

Bucs Surprise Winners of 2023 Girls in Football Scholarship | Brianna's Blitz 

Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles surprised the recipients of the fourth annual Buccaneers Girls in Flag Football Scholarship
news

Applications Are Open for the Fourth Annual Buccaneers Girls in Football Scholarship 

The Girls in Football Scholarship, facilitated by a $250,000 commitment from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation, was established for graduating high school seniors participating in a form of organized football with plans to enroll in a full-time accredited four-year college or university
news

Meet the Four Winners of the 2022 Buccaneers Girls in Football Scholarship

news

Bucs Name Inaugural Girl's High School Flag Football COTY | Brianna's Blitz 

A look at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' initiatives during the previous week of the bustling offseason.
news

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Become First NFL Team to Establish Coach of the Week Program Dedicated to Girls Flag Football

Online voting begins today for the weekly honor presented by Nike
news

Preseason Classic Kicks Off! 

On Thursday, the nation's largest girls flag football tournament – an annual event hosted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers – kicked off with the help of some notable names 
news

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation Announces Applications Are Open For The Third Annual Buccaneers Girls in Football Scholarship 

news

Leaders in Sport Names Tampa Bay Buccaneers Winner of 2021 Inclusion Award 

news

Rob Gronkowski Surprises Winners of 2021 Buccaneers Girls in Football Scholarship 

news

Buccaneers Announce Women's Summit For Careers in Football

New program features high-profile hosts & engaging discussions with team leadership; 43 women part of program's inaugural class in effort to strengthen the pipeline of women pursuing NFL careers
news

Buccaneers Continue to Create Sustainable Opportunities through NFL Women's Careers in Football Forum

The team's historic Super Bowl run proves that diversity breeds success in the NFL as they continue to walk the walk in giving women opportunities at all levels of football.

Latest Headlines

Bucs Deafen the Doubt, Create Their Own Story | Battle Sound 2023 Recap

Get an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2023 season where they rewrote their own narrative & defying expectations all year long.

Liam Coen Envisions Chris Godwin Having Big Role in the Slot

New Bucs Offensive Coordinator Liam Coen Sees a Role for WR Chris Godwin similar to what Cooper Kupp does for the Rams, and Godwin has already proved himself as a big-time producer out of the slot

OC Liam Coen Dishes on Weaponizing Mike Evans and Tristan Wirfs, Along with His Philosophy | Brianna's Blitz 

As Liam Coen gave his introductory press conference, he fielded questions on a variety of topics from his mantra to weaponizing Mike Evans and Tristan Wirfs. Here is a look forward

2024 State of the Bucs: Outside Linebackers 

Taking a position-by-position breakdown as the Buccaneers head into the 2024 season, continuing with outside linebackers

Applications Are Open for the Fifth Annual Buccaneers Girls in Football Scholarship 

The Girls in Football Scholarship, facilitated by a $250,000 commitment from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation, was established for graduating high school seniors participating in a form of organized football with plans to enroll in a full-time accredited four-year college or university

Liam Coen: Baker Mayfield is an "Igniter"

New Bucs OC Liam Coen saw the difference QB Baker Mayfield made in a short stint with the Rams in 2022 and considered the chance to work with Mayfield again, if a new contract is worked out, to be a draw in coming to Tampa

OC Liam Coen on Finding Balance Between the Run and Pass

In his introductory press conference as the Buccaneers' Offensive Coordinator, Liam Coen spoke on his desire to marry the run and pass

Liam Coen's Vision for the Bucs Offense, Excited to Get Started | Press Conference

The Buccaneers introduced Liam Coen as their new offensive coordinator during Tuesday's introductory press conference. OC Coen discussed his gratefulness for the opportunity, QB Baker Mayfield being an 'igniter' and his eagerness to get going.

Photos: Liam Coen's First Day as Offensive Coordinator

View photos of the Buccaneers' new offensive coordinator Liam Coen's first day and introductory press conference at  AdventHealth Training Center on February 6, 2024.

Bucs Interview Iowa's LeVar Woods for Special Teams Post | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more during the Bucs 2024 Offseason

Baker Mayfield's Top Plays from MVP Performance at 2024 Pro Bowl

Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield's best plays from his MVP performance at the NFL's 2024 Pro Bowl in Orlando, Florida.

Bucs' Keith Armstrong Retires After 30 Years in NFL

Keith Armstrong, whose NFL coaching career spanned three decades including the last five seasons in Tampa Bay, has elected to retire, meaning the Bucs will have two new coordinators in 2024

Buccaneers 2023 MVP | Point-Counterpoint

Contributors Brianna Dix and Scott Smith continue their weekly series of debates, in this case making the case for two candidates as the Buccaneers' Most Valuable Player in 2023

Photos from Bucs' Youth Leadership Program End of Year Celebration

View photos from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Youth Leadership Program End of Year Celebration at AdventHealth Training Center on February 5, 2024.

2024 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 3.0 

With the offseason in full swing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, mock draft season officially begins for football fanatics. Will the Bucs likely go offense or defense in April's draft? Here is what analysts are saying

Baker Mayfield, Tristan Wirfs Highlight 2024 Pro Bowl Games 

Recap of the 2024 Pro Bowl Games featuring Buccaneers' quarterback Baker Mayfield and left tackle Tristan Wirfs

Bucs, Liam Coen Agree to Terms on Contract for Offensive Coordinator Job

After a thorough search, the Buccaneers have agreed to terms with former Rams and Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen to fill the same opening on their staff following the departure of Dave Canales

2024 State of the Bucs: Offensive Line 

Taking a position-by-position breakdown as the Buccaneers head into the 2024 season, continuing with the offensive line

Pro Bowl Highlights | NFC Wins 64-59

View the best plays from Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB & 2024 Pro Bowl Offensive MVP Baker Mayfield along with the rest of the NFC squad at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games in Orlando, Florida.

Baker Mayfield Zips Ball to Jahmyr Gibbs For Another TD | Pro Bowl Highlights

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield finds NFC RB Jahmyr Gibbs for an impressive touchdown in the fourth quarter during the flag football event at the NFL's 2024 Pro Bowl Games
Advertising