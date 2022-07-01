Bucs Name Inaugural Girl's High School Flag Football COTY | Brianna's Blitz 

Bucs Designate Girl's Flag Football High School Coach of the Year
In 2022, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected the inaugural Girl's Flag Football High School Coach of the Year award. In partnership with Nike, Josh Saunders of Robinson High School received the esteemed recognition. During his 16- season tenure as head coach, Saunders has compiled many accolades, most notably seven State Champion titles and three-time State Coach of the Year honors. He guided the team to a 22-1 record in 2021 and served as the Associate Head Coach for 18u Girls Flag Football NFL Flag Champions in 2021, advocating for play design and coaching education at the high school ranks. In fostering the development of young athletes, the team was featured by Nike and the NFL in the Stronger Than One flag football campaign. Saunders became instrumental in referee communication, logistics and scheduling for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Girl's Flag Football Preseason Classic presented by AdventHealth, the largest girl's flag football tournament in the country.
Mike Evans Returned to his Hometown for Annual Youth Football Camp
A sense of nostalgia permeated this past weekend as Galveston native, Mike Evans returned to the place where he manifested his football dream of playing in the NFL. At Spoor Field, Evans inspired young athletes at his annual free Mike Evans Family Foundation Football Camp in Galveston. For the seventh consecutive summer for local teens ages 8 to 14, Evans spearheaded the initiative. From taking photos with kids, signing autographs, to providing hands-on instruction, Evans prioritized giving back to the community that raised him and fostered his goals. With a remarkable NFL career as the only player in history to begin a career with eight consecutive seasons eclipsing the 1,000-yard marker, Evans is mindful of where his roots originated. At Spoor Field, in collaboration with local businesses and community members, the camp included fun activities geared towards developing leadership. The annual camp is sponsored by the Mike Evans Family Foundation, which aims to engender youth empowerment, encourage education and mitigate domestic violence.