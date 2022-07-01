Bucs Name Inaugural Girl's High School Flag Football COTY | Brianna's Blitz 

Mike Evans Returned to his Hometown for Annual Youth Football Camp

A sense of nostalgia permeated this past weekend as Galveston native, Mike Evans returned to the place where he manifested his football dream of playing in the NFL. At Spoor Field, Evans inspired young athletes at his annual free Mike Evans Family Foundation Football Camp in Galveston. For the seventh consecutive summer for local teens ages 8 to 14, Evans spearheaded the initiative. From taking photos with kids, signing autographs, to providing hands-on instruction, Evans prioritized giving back to the community that raised him and fostered his goals. With a remarkable NFL career as the only player in history to begin a career with eight consecutive seasons eclipsing the 1,000-yard marker, Evans is mindful of where his roots originated. At Spoor Field, in collaboration with local businesses and community members, the camp included fun activities geared towards developing leadership. The annual camp is sponsored by the Mike Evans Family Foundation, which aims to engender youth empowerment, encourage education and mitigate domestic violence.