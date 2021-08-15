Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Applied Imaging Named an Official Partner of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Aug 15, 2021 at 07:00 AM
Applied Imaging, one of the nation's premier office technology and solutions providers, announced a partnership with the reigning Super Bowl Champion, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, that will make Applied Imaging the "Official Office Solutions Partner of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers".

"Part of our culture has always been to support the communities we serve and make sure fun is a part of our everyday life," said Applied Imaging President John Lowery. "Applied Imaging has a history of supporting professional sports teams and events because they produce revenue for the local markets and generate pride within a community. This partnership is an extension of our desire to support our communities and ensure fun remains a part of our culture."

As part of the agreement, Applied Imaging will be positioned as the Buccaneers solution for office technology, IT, and software services. 

"Applied Imaging is an industry leader in the area of office technology, and we are thrilled to welcome them as our official office solutions partner," said Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford. "As we begin to emerge from this pandemic and start to navigate through these challenging times, we will rely heavily on Applied Imaging's expertise in the areas of emerging office IT solutions and business software to ensure a smooth and seamless transition for our business operations."

