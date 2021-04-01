Arians Family Foundation To Celebrate Winning Super Bowl LV With The 7th Annual Arians Family Foundation Celebrity Golf Classic

The Arians Family Foundation announced today its 7th Annual Arians Family Foundation Celebrity Golf Classic will take place April 18-19, 2021 at the renowned Innisbrook, A Salamander Resort, in Palm Harbor, Florida. The Super Bowl LV Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers will serve as the official Presenting Sponsor for the fundraiser event and Innisbrook will serve as the official Host Sponsor. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Arians Family Foundation. The Arians Family Foundation supports CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) and the local GAL (Guardian Ad Litem) programs of greater Tampa.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers players including Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Shaq Barrett and more are confirmed to appear and participate as well as former Bucs players, other current and former NFL players plus additional celebrities. Country Superstar Chase Rice is scheduled to perform a special concert at the Gala Dinner on Sunday night April 18th to kick off the event. For more information on golf spots and sponsorship opportunities, please visit www.ariansfamilyfoundation.com

The Arians Family Foundation has previously held 13 Celebrity Golf Classic tournament events over the past 8 years in Phoenix, Arizona and Lake Oconee, Georgia and has raised more than $2 million collectively for the Arians Family Foundation which has benefited CASA programs in Arizona, Georgia, Indiana and Pennsylvania. Coming off the heels of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers winning Super Bowl LV in February of this year, Coach Bruce Arians and the Buccaneers invite local companies and individuals to celebrate the incredible victory by participating in this worthwhile event while mingling with the head coach and Bucs players.

"We know there are so many Buccaneers fans out there that want to celebrate our Super Bowl win so we thought what better way than to hold our annual Celebrity Golf Classic and raise much needed funds for the Foundation while providing the opportunity for our fans and sponsors to celebrate with us," said Bruce Arians, head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and co-founder of the Arians Family Foundation. "We are so thankful for the support of the incredible Glazer family, Buccaneers staff and the beautiful Innisbrook Resort to help us provide this opportunity for the community to come out and be a part of this fantastic event."

Buccaneers owner Darcie Glazer Kassewitz added: "We are proud to support Bruce and Christine's passion and commitment to providing resources for children who have suffered through abuse and neglect. The work of the Arians Family Foundation with CASA and the Guardian Ad Litem programs has already made a large positive impact for many children in the Tampa Bay area and we look forward to working with Bruce to make this year's Gala Dinner and Golf Classic the most successful to date."

"We are thrilled that our renowned Island Course will serve as the host venue for this exciting event," said Innisbrook Managing Director Mike Williams. "We felt it important to offer a great venue for the local community to celebrate our Super Bowl LV Champions, and support the important efforts of The Arians Family Foundation."

The Arians Family Foundation (AFF) supports and develops programs which strive to prevent and ameliorate the abuse and neglect of children. AFF supports CASA and specifically GAL which helps make sure that children who are involved in the court system, as a result of abuse or neglect by their families, receive the love and help they need.