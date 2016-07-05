 Skip to main content
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Award Predictions: Offensive Player of the Year

Having already predicted Comeback Player and Rookie of the Year, our three-man roundtable turns its attention to the top offensive performer of 2016, both across the league and in Tampa.

Jul 05, 2016 at 07:03 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

Photos: Buccaneers' 53-Man Roster

The Buccaneers' 53-Man roster.

3 - QB Jameis Winston
1 / 53

3 - QB Jameis Winston

4 - QB Ryan Griffin
2 / 53

4 - QB Ryan Griffin

8 - QB Mike Glennon
3 / 53

8 - QB Mike Glennon

9 - P Bryan Anger
4 / 53

9 - P Bryan Anger

10 WR Cecil Shorts
5 / 53

10 WR Cecil Shorts

11 - WR Adam Humphries
6 / 53

11 - WR Adam Humphries

13 - WR Mike Evans
7 / 53

13 - WR Mike Evans

19 - K Roberto Aquayo
8 / 53

19 - K Roberto Aquayo

21 - CB Alterraun Verner
9 / 53

21 - CB Alterraun Verner

22 - RB Doug Martin
10 / 53

22 - RB Doug Martin

23 - S Chris Conte
11 / 53

23 - S Chris Conte

24 - CB Brent Grimes
12 / 53

24 - CB Brent Grimes

26 - CB Josh Robinson
13 / 53

26 - CB Josh Robinson

27 - CB Johnthan Banks
14 / 53

27 - CB Johnthan Banks

28 - CB Vernon Hargreaves
15 / 53

28 - CB Vernon Hargreaves

29 - DB Ryan Smith
16 / 53

29 - DB Ryan Smith

30 - S Bradley McDougald
17 / 53

30 - S Bradley McDougald

32 RB Jacquizz Rodgers
18 / 53

32 RB Jacquizz Rodgers

36 RB Antone Smith
19 / 53

36 RB Antone Smith

37 - S Keith Tandy
20 / 53

37 - S Keith Tandy

38 - CB Jude Adjei-Barimah
21 / 53

38 - CB Jude Adjei-Barimah

43 RB Peyton Barber
22 / 53

43 RB Peyton Barber

45 TE Alan Cross
23 / 53

45 TE Alan Cross

48 - LS Andrew DePaola
24 / 53

48 - LS Andrew DePaola

51 - LB Daryl Smith
25 / 53

51 - LB Daryl Smith

52- LB Cameron Lynch
26 / 53

52- LB Cameron Lynch

53 - LB Adarius Glanton
27 / 53

53 - LB Adarius Glanton

54 - LB Lavonte David
28 / 53

54 - LB Lavonte David

57 - DE Noah Spence
29 / 53

57 - DE Noah Spence

58 - LB Kwon Alexander
30 / 53

58 - LB Kwon Alexander

62 - OL Evan Smith
31 / 53

62 - OL Evan Smith

64 - OL Kevin Pamphile
32 / 53

64 - OL Kevin Pamphile

66 - OT Leonard Wester
33 / 53

66 - OT Leonard Wester

67 DT John Hughes III
34 / 53

67 DT John Hughes III

68 - C Joe Hawley
35 / 53

68 - C Joe Hawley

69 - OT Demar Dotson
36 / 53

69 - OT Demar Dotson

71 - DE Channing Ward
37 / 53

71 - DE Channing Ward

74 - G Ali Marpet
38 / 53

74 - G Ali Marpet

75 - DT DaVonte Lambert
39 / 53

75 - DT DaVonte Lambert

76 - OT Donovan Smith
40 / 53

76 - OT Donovan Smith

77 - OL Caleb Benenoch
41 / 53

77 - OL Caleb Benenoch

78 - OT Gosder Cherilus
42 / 53

78 - OT Gosder Cherilus

82 - TE Brandon Myers
43 / 53

82 - TE Brandon Myers

83 - WR Vincent Jackson
44 / 53

83 - WR Vincent Jackson

84 - TE Cameron Brate
45 / 53

84 - TE Cameron Brate

88 - TE Luke Stocker
46 / 53

88 - TE Luke Stocker

89 - WR Russell Shepard
47 / 53

89 - WR Russell Shepard  

91 - DE Robert Ayers
48 / 53

91 - DE Robert Ayers

92 - DE William Gholston
49 / 53

92 - DE William Gholston

93 - DT Gerald McCoy
50 / 53

93 - DT Gerald McCoy

95 - DE Howard Jones
51 / 53

95 - DE Howard Jones

97 - DT Akeem Spence
52 / 53

97 - DT Akeem Spence

98 - DT Clinton McDonald
53 / 53

98 - DT Clinton McDonald

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Associated Press and the NFL began handing out a Defensive Player of the Year award in 1971, and none too soon. The league MVP award had been introduced in 1957 (known for the first four years as the "Most Outstanding Player"), and in each of its first 14 years it went to a quarterback or a running back. Essentially, the new award in 1971 was a much-needed acknowledgement that there are MVP-level performances on the defensive side of the ball, too.

(Ironically, the first Defensive Player of the Year, Minnesota DT Alan Page in '71, was also the first defender to win overall MVP.)

The Offensive Player of the Year, which debuted two years later in 1973, doesn't have quite as obvious of a reason for existence. Perhaps after Page's MVP selection, there was the notion that other defensive MVPs would follow and there would be a crying need for an offensive award. It hasn't really worked out that way.

Photos: Best of Buccaneers Offseason

Take a look at the best photos from the Buccaneers' 2016 offseason.

3- QB Jameis Winston
1 / 21

3- QB Jameis Winston

5- P Jacob Schum
2 / 21

5- P Jacob Schum

97- DT Akeem Spence
3 / 21

97- DT Akeem Spence

4- QB Ryan Griffin
4 / 21

4- QB Ryan Griffin

17- Donteea Dye
5 / 21

17- Donteea Dye

3 and #22- QB Jameis Winston and RB Doug Martin
6 / 21

3 and #22- QB Jameis Winston and RB Doug Martin

52- LB Jeremiah George
7 / 21

52- LB Jeremiah George

85- WR Evan Spencer
8 / 21

85- WR Evan Spencer

46- TE Kivon Cartwright
9 / 21

46- TE Kivon Cartwright

HC Dirk Koetter
10 / 21

HC Dirk Koetter

3- QB Jameis Winston
11 / 21

3- QB Jameis Winston

61- C Josh Allen
12 / 21

61- C Josh Allen

91- DE Robert Ayers
13 / 21

91- DE Robert Ayers

41- S Elijah Shumate
14 / 21

41- S Elijah Shumate

28- CB Vernon Hargreaves
15 / 21

28- CB Vernon Hargreaves

49- LB Cassanova McKinzy
16 / 21

49- LB Cassanova McKinzy

80- WR Kenny Bell
17 / 21

80- WR Kenny Bell

13- WR Mike Evans
18 / 21

13- WR Mike Evans

19- K Roberto Aguayo
19 / 21

19- K Roberto Aguayo

34- RB Charles Sims
20 / 21

34- RB Charles Sims

The team huddles following practice
21 / 21

The team huddles following practice

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Page is still one of just three non-offensive players (including one kicker) to take MVP honors, which increasingly just goes to the best quarterback of the season. A passer has won the MVP award in 13 of the last 16 years. These days, the Offensive POTY award almost seems like the voters' chance to honor another player besides the top QB, often a running back. That was the case in 2014, when Green Bay QB Aaron Rodgers was named MVP but the Offensive Player of the Year trophy went to Dallas running back DeMarco Murray. A more unusual combination occurred in 2011, when Rodgers won his first MVP but another quarterback, the Saints' Drew Brees, took home Offensive POTY.

Of course, sometimes the top quarterback is so dominant that no other case can be made for the Offensive POTY award and that passer takes home both honors. Carolina QB Cam Newton and his 45 combined passing and rushing touchdowns last year was just such a player. It's redundant, but that's the system.

Joe Kania, Andrew Norton and I are spending this Fourth of July week making our predictions about which players will win this year's major NFL awards, and also tabbing a local choice for only Buccaneer players. Here's our schedule for the week:

So what's it going to be guys? One dominant performer taking home both awards again this year, or will you use this one as a consolation prize for the best running back or receiver? Andrew, you get to go first this time.

Andrew Norton's NFL Prediction: Atlanta WR Julio Jones
Andrew Norton's Buccaneers Prediction: WR Mike Evans

925evans.jpg

I don't think this needs much explaining. Julio Jones went off last year. He and Antonio Brown tied with 136 receptions, the second-most single-season catches ever. Jones had the edge in yards, putting up 1,871, the second-most receiving yards in a season ever. I don't see him slowing down.

The Falcons added WR Mohamed Sanu to replace Roddy White, and they will again roll out Jacob Tamme at tight end, so it is not out of the question for Atlanta to go to Jones as often as they did a season ago (203 times, for the record). With those huge numbers, Jones' eight touchdowns might not jump off the page, but if he can reach double-digit scores this year, the award should be his to lose.

I'll stick at receiver for the Buccaneers award and give it to Mike Evans. He jumped from 122 targets, 68 receptions and 1,051 yards in his rookie season to 148 targets, 74 receptions and 1,206 yards last year. The most recognizable difference between the two seasons though was the drop from 12 TDs to just three.

The Bucs enter their second season in the same offense, Evans has a year under his belt with QB Jameis Winston and an entire offseason of building rapport. It would be no surprise to anyone to see Evans' targets, receptions and yardage continue to rise while we see the touchdown number regular to eight or more. After finishing fifth in yards last year, the Buccaneers know that they can move the ball; now Evans just has to punch it in.

Scott Smith's NFL Prediction: Carolina QB Cam Newton
Scott Smith's Buccaneers Prediction: QB Jameis Winston

29-dirk-winston.jpg

How do you reward Newton for another season of 40 or so combined touchdowns when you want to give the MVP to somebody else, say another great quarterback on a more successful team? Name him the Offensive Player of the Year. That's what I see happening in 2016.

(By the way, we're two picks into naming the game's best offensive player and they're both from the NFC South. Either we're suffering from some kind of familiarity bias, or the Bucs' defense is going to have its hands full in 2016.)

I'm thinking (okay, hoping) that Carolina comes down four or five wins from its amazing 15-1 season of a year ago. Perhaps the Buccaneers themselves will play a part in that. Meanwhile, Green Bay or New England or Indianapolis has a huge season and the voters flock back to favorites like Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Andrew Luck, even though Newton – with WR Kelvin Benjamin back in the mix – has another outrageously good offensive year.

Remember that 2011 season I mentioned up top? Rodgers won the MVP award as his team went 15-1 and he recorded 4,643 yards and 45 touchdown passes. He was, to put it mildly, well-deserving of the award. Meanwhile, Drew Brees actually topped both those numbers, with an amazing 5,476 yards and 46 touchdowns. The yardage total was actually an NFL record at the time, later topped by one yard by Peyton Manning in 2013. Voters figured out a way to reward Brees, as well, giving him the Offensive POTY trophy. That's what happens in 2016, with Newton getting the OPOTY consolation prize.

As for the Buccaneers, let's be real. I agree that Mike Evans is poised for his best season yet, and that his touchdown total will rebound back in the direction of his great rookie year. I think Doug Martin is going to be just as good after signing his new deal as he was last year. And I'm bullish on the team's young offensive line. But this offense is going only as far as Winston takes it. Assuming he takes a step forward from his outstanding, 4,000-yard rookie season, he'll be inching up on the game's elite at the most important position. He will without question be the Bucs' offensive player of the year if it's a good year, and that's what I'm banking on.

Joe Kania's NFL Prediction: Pittsburgh QB Ben Roethlisberger
Joe Kania's Buccaneers Prediction: RB Doug Martin

3-10-2-martin.jpg

I went into this knowing that I wanted to pick a quarterback for my league-wide selection, but it took a minute for me to come up with which one. My first though was Tom Brady – he would surely come out guns blazing after his suspension and the Patriots always seem to find a way to be competitive as a team. I also thought of Newton, who Scott mentioned above. But can a player win twice in a row? It's difficult.

I decided to go with Roethlisberger based on the simple fact that he has potentially the best wide receiver and running back in the league lining up in the same huddle as him. Plus, Pittsburgh's expected to make another playoff run this year. It could be a perfect storm for Roethlisberger this season.

I would have thought to list Winston as my pick for the Buccaneers, but Scott already selected him so I'm going to change it up. While Winston enjoyed a fantastic rookie season by any measure, a large part of his success, to his own admission, was having Martin in the backfield. Martin finished No. 2 in the league in rushing and with that, the Buccaneers finished fifth in the league in total offense, which was their highest finish in team history. If Martin is on, Winston is on. And if both are on, the Buccaneers offense is tough to stop.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Buccaneers 2024 Free Agency Tracker: Month Two

The addition of edge rusher Randy Gregory keeps the Bucs' free agency efforts cooking into April…We'll track all of the Bucs' arrivals and departures throughout the spring
news

How Does Randy Gregory Fit? | Brianna's Blitz 

As veteran outside linebacker Randy Gregory joins the Buccaneers defense, what added dimension will he bring to the defensive line? 
news

Bucs, Randy Gregory Agree to One-Year Deal

The Bucs have added to their edge-rushing depth by agreeing to terms with veteran defender Randy Gregory, who most recently split time between Denver and San Francisco in 2023
news

Buccaneers Continue to Excel in Season Pass Member Customer Service Experience, Voted No. 1 for Sixth Consecutive Year

Tampa Bay Buccaneers have held top spot in yearly NFL rankings 10 of the previous 12 seasons
win monthly prizes, download the app and turn on push alerts to score

Download the Buccaneers app and turn on push alerts for your chance to win

Download the App

Latest Headlines

Buccaneers 2024 Free Agency Tracker: Month Two

The addition of edge rusher Randy Gregory keeps the Bucs' free agency efforts cooking into April…We'll track all of the Bucs' arrivals and departures throughout the spring

How Does Randy Gregory Fit? | Brianna's Blitz 

As veteran outside linebacker Randy Gregory joins the Buccaneers defense, what added dimension will he bring to the defensive line? 

Randy Gregory Excited to Produce in Todd Bowles' Defense | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Outside Linebacker Randy Greogry spoke to the media on Thursday following the signing of his contract with the Bucs. OLB Gregory discussed playing under HC Todd Bowles, being able to influence the Buccaneers' young pass rushers and his determination to continue the success in Tampa.

Bucs, Randy Gregory Agree to One-Year Deal

The Bucs have added to their edge-rushing depth by agreeing to terms with veteran defender Randy Gregory, who most recently split time between Denver and San Francisco in 2023

Sneaky Picks To Have on Your Radar | Road to the Draft

Senior Writer/Editor Scott Smith and Team Reporter Casey Phillips discuss topics leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft. This week they highlighted NFL prospects: Minnesota Safety Tyler Nubin, Oklahoma Offensive Lineman Tyler Guyton and Quarterback Bo Nix.

Buccaneers Continue to Excel in Season Pass Member Customer Service Experience, Voted No. 1 for Sixth Consecutive Year

Tampa Bay Buccaneers have held top spot in yearly NFL rankings 10 of the previous 12 seasons

Buccaneers.com 2024 Mock Draft 8.0: All Bucs Take Two

A second stab at a seven-round All Bucs draft nets the team a highly-productive edge rusher in the first round plus Day Two additions at receiver and linebacker

Hall of Fame Honors & Rule Changes You May Have Missed | Bucs Insider 

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Senior Writer & Editor Scott Smith talk about all the latest Bucs news in this week's edition of Bucs Insider. The duo spotlighted two former Buccaneers' assistants who received the Hall of Fame 'Awards of Excellence' this past week. Casey and Scott also broke down some under the radar rule changes for the 2024 NFL season.

Jason Licht Sees Value at Later Draft Slot

The Buccaneers are picking in the latter half of the first round for the fourth year in a row, a result of the team's recent success on the field, but GM Jason Licht expects to have several attractive options at pick number 26

2024 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 10.0 

Mock draft season is in full swing. Here is a compilation of predictions for the Buccaneers in the first round

Bucs Embrace Continued Underdog Status | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the month of April

Bucs to Start Offseason Workout Program on April 15

The Bucs are just a little over two weeks from the start of their preparations for the 2024 season, as they will kick off a voluntary nine-week offseason program on the third Monday of April, ending it with a three-day minicamp in June

Rules, Rules, Rules | S.S. Mailbag

This week, Buccaneers fans have questions about several new rule changes, the rest of free agency, eye-catching draft prospects and more

Todd Bowles' Gameplan Management, Growth of Young Players & Offensive Conception | Brianna's Blitz 

At the annual NFL Owner's Meetings, General Manager Jason Licht and Head Coach Todd Bowles addressed a variety of topics leading up to the 2024 Draft

Monte Kiffin to Receive Hall of Fame's Award of Excellence

The Pro Football Hall of Fame will recognize Monte Kiffin's incredible coaching career, which included 13 memorable seasons as the Buccaneers' defensive coordinator, during a special ceremony in Canton in June

Former Bucs Video Director Dave Levy Earns Hall of Fame's Award of Excellence

Dave Levy, who spent 29 seasons as the Buccaneers' video director, will be immortalized in the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of just the second class of legends in his profession to get a plaque in Canton

Trade Up Possibilities in First Round | Road to the Draft

Senior Writer/Editor Scott Smith and Team Reporter Casey Phillips discuss topics leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft. This week they highlighted NFL prospects: Georgia Tight End Brock Bowers, Duke Offensive Lineman Graham Barton and Florida State EDGE Jared Verse.

Bucs Leverage Defensive Chess Pieces 

Head Coach Todd Bowles dishes on the team's integral squad of do-it-all playmakers that invigorated the defense in 2023

Buccaneers.com 2024 Mock Draft 7.0: Seven Rounds, All Bucs 

Next up in the series, see how all seven rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft could shape out for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Battlegrounds | Game Highlights

Alonso High School & Newsome High School faced off in the first ever Battlegrounds at AdventHealth Training Center & marked the highest attended girls flag football game in the country.
Guess the 2024 Schedule Contest- You could win a gameday getaway, autographed jerseys, or gift cards! - Play Now
Advertising