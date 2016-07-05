Award Predictions: Offensive Player of the Year

How do you reward Newton for another season of 40 or so combined touchdowns when you want to give the MVP to somebody else, say another great quarterback on a more successful team? Name him the Offensive Player of the Year. That's what I see happening in 2016.

(By the way, we're two picks into naming the game's best offensive player and they're both from the NFC South. Either we're suffering from some kind of familiarity bias, or the Bucs' defense is going to have its hands full in 2016.)

I'm thinking (okay, hoping) that Carolina comes down four or five wins from its amazing 15-1 season of a year ago. Perhaps the Buccaneers themselves will play a part in that. Meanwhile, Green Bay or New England or Indianapolis has a huge season and the voters flock back to favorites like Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Andrew Luck, even though Newton – with WR Kelvin Benjamin back in the mix – has another outrageously good offensive year.

Remember that 2011 season I mentioned up top? Rodgers won the MVP award as his team went 15-1 and he recorded 4,643 yards and 45 touchdown passes. He was, to put it mildly, well-deserving of the award. Meanwhile, Drew Brees actually topped both those numbers, with an amazing 5,476 yards and 46 touchdowns. The yardage total was actually an NFL record at the time, later topped by one yard by Peyton Manning in 2013. Voters figured out a way to reward Brees, as well, giving him the Offensive POTY trophy. That's what happens in 2016, with Newton getting the OPOTY consolation prize.

As for the Buccaneers, let's be real. I agree that Mike Evans is poised for his best season yet, and that his touchdown total will rebound back in the direction of his great rookie year. I think Doug Martin is going to be just as good after signing his new deal as he was last year. And I'm bullish on the team's young offensive line. But this offense is going only as far as Winston takes it. Assuming he takes a step forward from his outstanding, 4,000-yard rookie season, he'll be inching up on the game's elite at the most important position. He will without question be the Bucs' offensive player of the year if it's a good year, and that's what I'm banking on.