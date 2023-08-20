Tampa Bay Buccaneers

What's Next: Bucs Conclude Preseason with Visit from Ravens

The Buccaneers could still be reviewing their starting quarterback decision next Saturday when they cap their preseason with a home game against the Baltimore Ravens, who have won 23 straight preseason outings

Aug 20, 2023 at 12:04 AM
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will wrap up their three-game 2023 preseason slate with a home game against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, August 26. Depending upon Head Coach Todd Bowles' view on the Buccaneers' starting quarterback battle in the coming week, that game could play a part in the final decision between Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask.

After Tampa Bay's 13-6 road win over the New York Jets on Saturday evening, in which Trask played a little over three quarters and was both efficient and error-free, Bowles indicated that both quarterbacks were likely to see action against the Ravens.

"Probably, yeah," said Bowles in his postgame press conference at MetLife Stadium. "Everybody's going to play in the third one."

Mayfield started the Bucs' first preseason contest, a 27-17 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and was sharp in a little over a quarter of action, completing eight of nine passes and connecting with rookie wideout Trey Palmer on a touchdown. Bowles chose not to use Mayfield against the Jets, starting third-stringer John Wolford in the second half and then turning back to Trask when Wolford was carted off with a neck injury.

The Ravens could be bringing a surprising streak to Raymond James Stadium next Saturday, depending upon what happens in their Monday night game against Washington. Baltimore has won 23 consecutive preseason games, the longest streak in NFL history.

The Buccaneers and Ravens will do battle three days before the NFL's mandated cut-down from the 90-man training camp rosters to the limit of 53 for the regular season. The final preseason week is typically dominated by young players as teams try to make their final depth chart decisions.

