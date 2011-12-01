Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bengals' Dalton-to-Green already a big connection

Bengals-Rookie Connection

Dec 01, 2011 at 08:08 AM

CINCINNATI (AP) - Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton and receiver A.J. Green hit it off right away, realizing their personalities and talents were a good fit when they met at the NFL scouting combine.

When the Bengals drafted Green in the first round and Dalton in the second last April, they had already hit it off. Now, they're doing things quite rare for rookie pairings.

They've become one of the best rookie pass-and-catch tandems of recent decades, keeping the Bengals (7-4) in the playoff chase.

They've combined for five touchdown passes, the fourth-highest total for a rookie quarterback and receiver since 1950, according to STATS LLC. They're also among the best in yards and catches.

The Bengals play in Pittsburgh (8-3) on Sunday, a game they must win to stay in AFC North contention.

