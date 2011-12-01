Bengals' Dalton-to-Green already a big connection

CINCINNATI (AP) - Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton and receiver A.J. Green hit it off right away, realizing their personalities and talents were a good fit when they met at the NFL scouting combine.

When the Bengals drafted Green in the first round and Dalton in the second last April, they had already hit it off. Now, they're doing things quite rare for rookie pairings.

They've become one of the best rookie pass-and-catch tandems of recent decades, keeping the Bengals (7-4) in the playoff chase.

They've combined for five touchdown passes, the fourth-highest total for a rookie quarterback and receiver since 1950, according to STATS LLC. They're also among the best in yards and catches.