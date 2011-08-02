Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bengals sign G Jean-Gillis to 1-year deal

Bengals-Jean-Gillis

Aug 02, 2011 at 05:09 PM

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (AP) - The Bengals have signed free agent guard Max Jean-Gillis to a one-year deal on Tuesday night, the second time they've tried to add depth to their line in the past few days.

Jean-Gillis played for Philadelphia the past four seasons. He was a fourth-round draft pick and started 26 games in his career, including 10 last season.

He'll be able to practice with the team on Thursday.

Happy to have a job,'' he said, after signing his contract.It was very, very stressful. Just glad today was over and I got a deal done.''

Jean-Gillis became Cincinnati's backup plan on the offensive line when guard Deuce Lutui agreed to a two-year deal, then showed up overweight and failed his physical. Lutui ended up staying with Arizona on a one-year deal.

The Bengals are looking for a left guard. They're giving Jean-Gillis a chance to win a job and get a longer deal.

``That's what they're saying - compete for the starting job and the future is in my hands,'' he said.

The Bengals have Bobbie Williams at right guard. Jean-Gillis is open to moving to the left side.

I prefer right, but I can play both,'' he said.I played both sides in Philly.''

