Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Blount, McCoy inactive for Bucs vs. Saints

Saints-Buccaneers Inactives

Oct 16, 2011 at 10:37 AM

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Running back LeGarrette Blount and defensive tackle Gerald McCoy are inactive for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

McCoy sprained his left ankle in last week's loss to San Francisco and Blount is sitting with an injured knee.

Starting linebacker Will Herring and offensive tackle Zach Strief are inactive for the Saints. Herring is out with a hamstring and Strief with a knee injury.

Receiver Sammie Stroughter, linebacker Zac Diles, tackles Derek Hardman and James Lee, and tight end Luke Stocker are also out for the Bucs.

Cornerback Johnny Patrick, lineman Matt Tennant, tight end David Thomas, receiver Adrian Arrington and defensive end Jeff Charleston round out the Saints' inactive list.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

A Matter of Time | S.S. Mailbag

This week, Bucs fans have a couple questions about timing, involving draft pick announcements and the game in Germany, plus Kyle Trask and more

news

Joe Tryon-Shoyinka Hits the Ground Running in Year Two

OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, the Buccaneers' first-round draft pick a year ago, is likely in line for a more prominent job in 2022 and could provide more production out of a more focused role

news

Keanu Neal Drawn to Tampa by Todd Bowles, Team Culture, Hometown Ties

New Bucs S Keanu Neal grew up 45 minutes from Tampa, and while he wasn't a big Buccaneers fan as a child he is now thanks to the team's winning culture and Todd Bowles' defensive creativity

news

Bucs Re-Sign Patrick O'Connor

The Buccaneers have retained their most active special teams player, signing fourth-year DL Patrick O'Connor to a new contract on Wednesday

Advertising