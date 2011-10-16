Blount, McCoy inactive for Bucs vs. Saints

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Running back LeGarrette Blount and defensive tackle Gerald McCoy are inactive for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.
McCoy sprained his left ankle in last week's loss to San Francisco and Blount is sitting with an injured knee.
Starting linebacker Will Herring and offensive tackle Zach Strief are inactive for the Saints. Herring is out with a hamstring and Strief with a knee injury.
Receiver Sammie Stroughter, linebacker Zac Diles, tackles Derek Hardman and James Lee, and tight end Luke Stocker are also out for the Bucs.
Cornerback Johnny Patrick, lineman Matt Tennant, tight end David Thomas, receiver Adrian Arrington and defensive end Jeff Charleston round out the Saints' inactive list.