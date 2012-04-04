Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Blount, Parker sign tender offers from Bucs

Buccaneers Moves

Apr 04, 2012 at 10:47 AM

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Running back LeGarrette Blount and receiver Preston Parker have signed exclusive-rights tender offers from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The third-year pros will earn about $540,000 next season. Meanwhile, the Bucs announced third-string quarterback Rudy Carpenter was waived on Wednesday.

Blount led Tampa Bay in rushing the past two seasons, gaining 1,007 yards as a rookie in 2010 and finishing with 781 yards and five touchdowns last year.

Parker had 40 catches for 554 yards and three TDs in 2011.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Josh Wells Activated from IR, Carlton Davis Downgraded to Out

The Bucs restored some depth to their O-Line on Saturday by activating T Josh Wells but also saw the secondary take a hit with CB Carlton Davis moving from questionable to out on the injury report

news

Panthers-Buccaneers Injury Report Oct. 21: Jones, Hicks, Brate, Davis, Murphy-Bunting Ruled Out

Ahead of the Week Seven division matchup, a look at Friday's final injury report

news

Anthony Chesley and Nolan Turner Activated For Second Week in a Row

With Logan Ryan, Carlton Davis and Sean Murphy-Bunting all sidelined by injuries the Buccaneers have temporarily added to their secondary depth for Sunday's game by elevating CB Anthony Chesley and S Nolan Turner from the practice squad

news

How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Panthers

How to watch, listen and livestream Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Advertising