Brooks to Serve as Keynote Speaker at Youth Ceremony

WHO: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pro Bowl LB Derrick Brooks
WHAT: Brooks will serve as the Keynote Speaker for the National Amateur Athletic Union Youth Excel Award Ceremony. The AAU Youth Excel Program honors high school student-athletes from around the country who have overcome personal adversity to excel in academics and athletics. Nominees for the award must be high school seniors who participate in at least one sanctioned high school sport while maintaining a GPA of 2.5 or higher and demonstrating community involvement.
Approximately 50 students and their families will attend the AAU awards ceremony, and 14 of those students will win national awards. Brooks will help distribute the awards, and will talk to the students about the importance of staying in school, setting goals and continuing education.
WHEN: Sunday, March 7
TIME: 10:30 – 12:30 a.m. (Brunch will be served)
WHERE: Atlantic Dance at Disney`s BoardWalk Entertainment Promenade
FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL: Leah Shepherd Orlando Community Relations Manager Tampa Bay Buccaneers 407/228-4041