Buccaneers-49ers Injury Report Nov. 16: White, Goedeke Upgrade to Limited 

A look at Thursday's injury report ahead of the Week 11 matchup 

Nov 16, 2023 at 04:17 PM
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

On Thursday for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, inside linebacker Devin White (foot) and right tackle Luke Goedeke (foot) upgraded to limited participation. In addition, safety Ryan Neal (thumb) was a non-participant on Thursday. Cornerback Carlton Davis (toe), receiver Mike Evans (quadriceps), guard Matt Feiler (knee) and defensive back Josh Hayes (concussion) practiced in a full capacity.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Key:

  • FP = full participation in practice
  • LP = limited participation in practice
  • DNP = did not practice

Buccaneers

  • CB Carlton Davis (toe) - FP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.)
  • WR Mike Evans (quadriceps) - LP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.)
  • G Matt Feiler (knee) - FP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.)
  • T Luke Goedeke (foot) - DNP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.)
  • DB Josh Hayes (concussion) - LP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.)
  • S Ryan Neal (thumb) - DNP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.)
  • LB Devin White (foot) - DNP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.)

49ers

  • G Aaron Banks (toe) - DNP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.)
  • DE Robert Beal (hamstring) - FP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.)
  • LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (ankle) - LP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.)
  • CB Darrell Luter (knee) - FP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.)
  • T Colton McKivitz (ankle/knee) - LP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.)
  • T Trent Williams (rest) - DNP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.)
  • CB Samuel Womack (knee) - FP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.)
  • G Nick Zakelj (biceps) - DNP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.)

