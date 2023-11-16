Buccaneers-49ers Injury Report Nov. 16: White, Goedeke Upgrade to Limited 

On Thursday for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, inside linebacker Devin White (foot) and right tackle Luke Goedeke (foot) upgraded to limited participation. In addition, safety Ryan Neal (thumb) was a non-participant on Thursday. Cornerback Carlton Davis (toe), receiver Mike Evans (quadriceps), guard Matt Feiler (knee) and defensive back Josh Hayes (concussion) practiced in a full capacity.
Read below for the full injury report for both teams:
Key:
- FP = full participation in practice
- LP = limited participation in practice
- DNP = did not practice
Buccaneers
- CB Carlton Davis (toe) - FP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.)
- WR Mike Evans (quadriceps) - LP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.)
- G Matt Feiler (knee) - FP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.)
- T Luke Goedeke (foot) - DNP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.)
- DB Josh Hayes (concussion) - LP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.)
- S Ryan Neal (thumb) - DNP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.)
- LB Devin White (foot) - DNP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.)
49ers
- G Aaron Banks (toe) - DNP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.)
- DE Robert Beal (hamstring) - FP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.)
- LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (ankle) - LP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.)
- CB Darrell Luter (knee) - FP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.)
- T Colton McKivitz (ankle/knee) - LP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.)
- T Trent Williams (rest) - DNP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.)
- CB Samuel Womack (knee) - FP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.)
- G Nick Zakelj (biceps) - DNP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.)