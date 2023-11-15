Buccaneers-49ers: Top Storylines & Key Matchups in Week 11

KEY MATCHUPS

1. 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk vs. Buccaneers CB Jamel Dean

Speaking of a deep and varied arsenal of weapons, few teams in the NFL can boast one with more ways to chew up yardage than the 49ers. One of those is fourth-year wideout Brandon Aiyuk, who had a breakout 1,015-yard, eight-touchdown campaign in 2022 and is currently the team's leading receiver with 35 catches for 620 yards. He is averaging a robust 17.7 yards per catch this season and is the most likely of the team's wide array of pass-catchers at various positions to get down the field quickly. Through the first seven weeks of the season, Aiyuk was averaging 14.0 air yards per target, which was the seventh most in the NFL and a big jump up from his average of 9.9 last season. Aiyuk gets up to speed quickly, as his average of 12.8 miles per hour at the time the pass arrives in his hands was fifth-highest in the league through seven weeks, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. Fortunately, the Buccaneers have a cornerback who can match that kind of speed in Jamel Dean, who can also accelerate on a dime. Aiyuk has lined up a little bit more often on the left side of the 49ers' formation, which means he should see a lot of Dean this Sunday. Dean is coming off a fantastic outing in Week 10 in which he and Zyon McCollum combined to hold prolific Titans receiver DeAndre Hopkins to 27 yards on three catches. Dean has the size to match up with the 6-0, 200-pound Aiyuk and has been particularly effective at limiting big plays downfield.

2. Buccaneers G Aaron Stinnie vs. 49ers Javon Hargrave

Aaron Stinnie has started the Buccaneers' last three games at left guard in the absence of the injured Matt Feiler and has drawn repeated praise from the coaching staff for his efforts. Stinnie plays with strength and has done a good job of pushing downfield for second-level blocks. This is not the first time an injury has opened the door for Stinnie to step in and shine; he memorably started the last three games of the Bucs' 2020 Super Bowl run after an injury to Alex Cappa and turned in three straight strong performances. With Feiler still returning from a knee injury, Stinnie could get a fourth straight start, though Head Coach Todd Bowles has so far declined to indicate who would play the left guard position when Feiler is fully healthy again. Assuming Stinnie is on the field Sunday, he will have his hands full with Javon Hargrave, whom the 49ers pried away from the Eagles in free agency with a four-year $84-million deal. So far, Hargrave has been worth every penny. After he generated a 14.1% pressure rate across the 2021-22 seasons for Philly, the best in the NFL among defensive tackles, he brought the same impact to San Francisco, now sitting at 16.1%, fourth-best among qualifying DTs. He has more frequently lined up to the right of the center on the 49ers' front, putting him in Stinnie's vicinity. With so much attention required to the likes of Bosa and Young on the edge, it may be critical for Stinnie to keep Hargrave at bay as much as possible.

3. 49ers T Trent Williams vs. Buccaneers OLB Yaya Diaby

The 49ers were thrilled to get Trent Williams back in action following their bye week after he had missed two games with an ankle injury. Williams is 35 but more dominant than ever in the back half of his career, as he was a first-team Associated Press All-Pro selection for the first two times in 2021 and 2022. He has been selected to 10 consecutive Pro Bowls. According to Pro Football Focus, he has yet to be responsible for allowing a sack this season, and when the 49ers played the Cowboys earlier in the season he did not surrender a QB pressure to all-world edge rusher Micah Parsons. Rookie Yaya Diaby is an ascending player for the Buccaneers and his coaches are starting to put him on the field more and more often. Last week against Tennessee he logged the second-most snaps of the team's six outside linebackers, in part because the team wanted his strong run-stopping skills on the field against Derrick Henry. Diaby made a big impact, not only in slowing down Henry but also with his second career sack plus two QB hits and two tackles for loss. Diaby has rushed from both ends of the line this season so he should have some encounters with Williams on Sunday. Against the Titans, Diaby rushed the passer 17 times and recorded four quarterback pressures for a 23.5% pressure rate that was easily his best performance so far this season.

4. Buccaneers RB Rachaad White vs. 49ers LB Fred Warner