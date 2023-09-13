Buccaneers Announce Suzuki Marine's Gate Entitlement

Today, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Suzuki Marine USA, LLC, has been elevated to Pewter Partner, the team's highest partnership honor. This recognition comes after Suzuki Marine was named The Official Outboard Motor of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last summer. The new multi-year agreement will include entitlement of Gate C at Raymond James Stadium, which will be formally designated as the Suzuki Marine Gate.

"We are very excited to announce that our partnership with Suzuki Marine USA is reaching even greater heights as we welcome them as our newest Pewter Partners," said Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford. "The Suzuki Marine Gate will blend in perfectly with the lively Florida-themed atmosphere that we have created at Bucs Beach, which has become a signature part of the gameday experience for our fans at Raymond James Stadium. We enjoyed a great start to this partnership last season and look forward to many more years of working with Suzuki Marine USA to create greater awareness of their industry-leading products while also continuing the great community conservation work we started last offseason with our joint beach and park cleanup efforts."

As one of the four main entrance and exit points, the new Suzuki Marine Gate is adjacent to Bucs Beach – the team's premier pregame party and fan activation area – where signage is visible to those driving on North Himes Avenue and Tampa Bay Boulevard. A ribbon-cutting event, including Buccaneers and Suzuki Marine leadership, and gameday entertainment, will be held at 11:15 p.m. September 17, prior to gates opening for the home opener.

"Our partnership with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the past year has helped expand awareness of the Suzuki outboard brand across the marine industry. The true significance of our partnership, however, has been our ability to reach a diverse audience of football fans — both boaters and non-boaters alike," said George "Gus" Blakely, Executive Vice President Sales & Service, Suzuki Marine USA. "Growing our industry means thinking outside the box and reaching new families who may not yet know of the fun and excitement of recreational boating. Our work so far with the Buccaneers has helped us broaden our horizons, and we are excited about expanding our presence at Raymond James Stadium for both football games and events throughout the year."

The partnership will continue to expand their collaboration on environmental conservation efforts around the Tampa Bay area, primarily focusing on the beaches and waterways. This commitment kicked off its first year in March with the annual Bucs Beach Blitz Powered by Suzuki Marine, where staff members from both organizations, second-year guard Luke Goedeke, Buccaneers cheer, and Captain Fear volunteered to help clean up the beach and beautify the park. As part of the agreement, all recycle bins inside the stadium were rebranded with the Suzuki Marine Ocean Clean Ocean Project logo to promote recycling and sustainability throughout the year.