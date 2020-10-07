Buccaneers-Bears Injury Report Oct. 7: Chris Godwin, LeSean McCoy, Justin Watson Out

That came quick. The Buccaneers released their final injury report of the week ahead of their Thursday Night Football matchup with the Bears in Chicago. Three players have been ruled out for Tampa Bay: wide receivers Chris Godwin and Justin Watson and running back LeSean McCoy. Running back Leonard Fournette is officially listed as "doubtful," meaning the possibility of the Bucs playing with just two running backs is looking more like reality as of the day before the game. Wide receiver Mike Evans, who suffered an ankle injury against the Chargers but played the rest of the game anyway, is "questionable." Wide receiver Scotty Miller, a Chicagoland native, is also listed as "questionable" though he returned to practice for the first time all week on Friday in a limited capacity.
Both tight end Rob Gronkowski and outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul returned to a full capacity and should be good to go for primetime.
The Bears' injury report revealed one player in each of the three designations. Chicago will be without safety Deon Bush and could be without their other safety Sherrick McManis, who is listed as "doubtful." Wide receiver Darnell Mooney is questionable and outside linebacker Khalil Mack returned to a full capacity during Friday's practice.
Read below for the full injury report for both teams:
Buccaneers
WR Chris Godwin (hamstring) – Did Not Participate – OUT
RB LeSean McCoy (ankle) – Did Not Participate – OUT
WR Justin Watson (chest) – Did Not Participate – OUT
RB Leonard Fournette (ankle) – Did Not Participate – DOUBTFUL
WR Mike Evans (ankle) – Did Not Participate – QUESTIONABLE
WR Scotty Miller (hip/groin) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE
DL William Gholston (neck) – Full Participation
TE Rob Gronkowski (shoulder) – Full Participation
OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) – Full Participation
DL Ndamukong Suh (not injury related) – Did Not Participate
Bears
S Deon Bush (hamstring) – Did Not Participate - OUT
S Sherrick McManis (hamstring) – Did Not Participate - DOUBTFUL
WR Darnell Mooney (shoulder) – Full Participation - QUESTIONABLE
DT Akiem Hicks (hand/ankle/shoulder) – Full Participation
OLB Khalil Mack (knee) – Full Participation
T Bobby Massie (thigh) – Full Participation
ILB Josh Woods (thumb) – Full Participation
*Bold denotes change from previous day