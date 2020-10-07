Buccaneers-Bears Injury Report Oct. 7: Chris Godwin, LeSean McCoy, Justin Watson Out

That came quick. The Buccaneers released their final injury report of the week ahead of their Thursday Night Football matchup with the Bears in Chicago. Three players have been ruled out for Tampa Bay: wide receivers Chris Godwin and Justin Watson and running back LeSean McCoy. Running back Leonard Fournette is officially listed as "doubtful," meaning the possibility of the Bucs playing with just two running backs is looking more like reality as of the day before the game. Wide receiver Mike Evans, who suffered an ankle injury against the Chargers but played the rest of the game anyway, is "questionable." Wide receiver Scotty Miller, a Chicagoland native, is also listed as "questionable" though he returned to practice for the first time all week on Friday in a limited capacity.