Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Buccaneers-Bears Injury Report Oct. 7: Chris Godwin, LeSean McCoy, Justin Watson Out

The Bucs ruled three players out for Thursday’s game with others listed as questionable, including wide receiver Mike Evans.

Oct 07, 2020 at 03:25 PM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

2020InjuryReport

That came quick. The Buccaneers released their final injury report of the week ahead of their Thursday Night Football matchup with the Bears in Chicago. Three players have been ruled out for Tampa Bay: wide receivers Chris Godwin and Justin Watson and running back LeSean McCoy. Running back Leonard Fournette is officially listed as "doubtful," meaning the possibility of the Bucs playing with just two running backs is looking more like reality as of the day before the game. Wide receiver Mike Evans, who suffered an ankle injury against the Chargers but played the rest of the game anyway, is "questionable." Wide receiver Scotty Miller, a Chicagoland native, is also listed as "questionable" though he returned to practice for the first time all week on Friday in a limited capacity.

Both tight end Rob Gronkowski and outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul returned to a full capacity and should be good to go for primetime.

The Bears' injury report revealed one player in each of the three designations. Chicago will be without safety Deon Bush and could be without their other safety Sherrick McManis, who is listed as "doubtful." Wide receiver Darnell Mooney is questionable and outside linebacker Khalil Mack returned to a full capacity during Friday's practice.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

WR Chris Godwin (hamstring) – Did Not Participate – OUT

RB LeSean McCoy (ankle) – Did Not Participate – OUT

WR Justin Watson (chest) – Did Not Participate – OUT

RB Leonard Fournette (ankle) – Did Not Participate – DOUBTFUL

WR Mike Evans (ankle) – Did Not Participate – QUESTIONABLE

WR Scotty Miller (hip/groin) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE

DL William Gholston (neck) – Full Participation

TE Rob Gronkowski (shoulder) – Full Participation

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) – Full Participation

DL Ndamukong Suh (not injury related) – Did Not Participate

Bears

S Deon Bush (hamstring) – Did Not Participate - OUT

S Sherrick McManis (hamstring) – Did Not Participate - DOUBTFUL

WR Darnell Mooney (shoulder) – Full Participation - QUESTIONABLE

DT Akiem Hicks (hand/ankle/shoulder) – Full Participation

OLB Khalil Mack (knee) – Full Participation

T Bobby Massie (thigh) – Full Participation

ILB Josh Woods (thumb) – Full Participation

*Bold denotes change from previous day

Related Content

news

Buccaneers-Bears Injury Report Oct. 6: Howard Moves to IR

Tight end O.J. Howard was officially moved to Injured Reserve with an Achilles injury on Tuesday morning and the Bucs are still banged up in the week's second injury report.
news

Buccaneers-Bears Injury Report Oct. 5: Bucs Sit Seven

The Buccaneers won their Week Four matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers but it came at a cost on a short week as they get ready to play the Bears in Chicago on Thursday Night Football.
news

Chargers-Buccaneers Injury Report Oct. 2: Chris Godwin, Leonard Fournette Out

The Buccaneers ruled out two key pieces of their offense while the Chargers ruled out four with another four designated as questionable.
news

Chargers-Buccaneers Injury Report Oct. 1: Skill Players Sit Out Second-Straight Day

There were minimal changes for the Buccaneers on Thursday while DE Joey Bosa returned to practice for the Chargers.
news

Chargers-Buccaneers Injury Report Sept. 30: Two Bucs Receivers Sit

After exiting the game early on Sunday in Denver, Chris Godwin was a non-participant in practice along with another Buccaneers receiver.
news

Buccaneers-Broncos Injury Report Sept. 25: Justin Watson Ruled Out

Bad news for wide receiver Justin Watson as he gets ruled out for Sunday's game in Denver, but overall the Buccaneers are going into their matchup with the Broncos pretty healthy.
news

Buccaneers-Broncos Injury Report Sept. 24: Two Bucs Sit

The Buccaneers released their second injury report of Week Three, downgrading outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul for a routine maintenance day.
news

Buccaneers-Broncos Injury Report Sept. 23: Justin Watson Sidelined

The Buccaneers released their first injury report of Week Three and get mixed news on the receiver front. 
news

Panthers-Buccaneers Injury Report Sept. 18: Chris Godwin Doubtful

The Buccaneers released their final injury report of Week Two ahead of their home opener and just one Tampa Bay player has been ruled out.
news

Buccaneers-Panthers Injury Report Sept. 17: Mike Evans Remains Limited

The Buccaneers released their second injury report and downgraded two players while Carolina downgraded rookie Yetur Gross-Matos while upgrading Kawann Short.
news

Buccaneers-Panthers Injury Report Sept. 16: Chris Godwin Held Out

The Buccaneers released their first injury report ahead of their Week Two matchup with another division rival. Only wide receiver Chris Godwin sat out entirely for Tampa Bay while Carolina held two out and listed five.

Advertising