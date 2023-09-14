Buccaneers-Bears Injury Report Sept. 14: Izien, Dennis Limited Participants on Thursday 

On Thursday for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Carlton Davis III (toe) and Calijah Kancey (calf) did not participate in practice. Inside linebacker SirVocea Dennis was added to the report with a hamstring injury (limited participant) and nickel corner Christian Izien upgraded to limited participation after not practicing on Wednesday.
Read below for the full injury report for both teams:
Buccaneers
- CB Carlton Davis III (toe) - DNP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.)
- LB SirVocea Dennis (hamstring) - LP (Thurs.)
- S Christian Izien (concussion) - DNP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.)
- DL Calijah Kancey (calf) - DNP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.)
- QB Baker Mayfield (right shoulder) - FP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.)
Bears
- DB Josh Blackwell (hamstring) - LP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.)
- LB Dylan Cole (hamstring) - LP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.)
- DB Kyler Gordon (hand) - DNP (Wed.), Injured Reserve (Thurs.)
- TE Marcedes Lewis (NR-rest) - DNP (Thurs.)