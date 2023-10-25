Buccaneers-Bills Injury Report Oct. 25: Feiler & Merriweather Ruled Out, 3 Bucs Questionable

On Wednesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ruled G Matt Feiler and S Kaevon Merriweather out for the Thursday Night Football game vs. the Buffalo Bills. Also appearing with questionable injury designations were WR Chris Godwin, QB Baker Mayfield, and NT Vita Vea.
The Bills ruled three players out on their side including TE Dawson Knox, TE Quintin Morris, and LB Baylon Spector. DT Ed Oliver was listed as well with a questionable designation.
Read below for the full injury report for both teams:
Key:
- FP = full participation in practice
- LP = limited participation in practice
- DNP = did not practice
Buccaneers
- G Matt Feiler (knee) - DNP (Mon.), DNP (Tues.), DNP (Wed.) - OUT
- S Kaevon Merriweather (ankle) - DNP (Mon.), DNP (Tues.), DNP (Wed.) - OUT
- WR Chris Godwin (neck) - DNP (Mon.), LP (Tues.), FP (Wed.) - Questionable
- QB Baker Mayfield (knee) - DNP (Mon.), LP (Tues.), FP (Wed.) - Questionable
- NT Vita Vea (groin) - DNP (Mon.), DNP (Tues.), DNP (Wed.) - Questionable
- RB Chase Edmonds (knee) - FP (Mon.), FP (Tues.), FP (Wed.)
Bills
- TE Dawson Knox (wrist) - DNP (Mon.), DNP (Tues.), DNP (Wed.) - OUT
- TE Quintin Morris (ankle) - DNP (Mon.), DNP (Tues.), DNP (Wed.) - OUT
- LB Baylon Spector (hamstring) - DNP (Mon.), DNP (Tues.), DNP (Wed.) - OUT
- DT Ed Oliver (toe) - LP (Mon.), LP (Tues.), LP (Wed.) - Questionable
- QB Josh Allen (right shoulder) - FP (Mon.), FP (Tues.), FP (Wed.)
- LB Terrel Bernard (knee) - FP (Mon.), FP (Tues.), FP (Wed.)
- T Spencer Brown (knee) - FP (Mon.), FP (Tues.), FP (Wed.)
- CB Kaiir Elam (ankle) - FP (Mon.), FP (Tues.), FP (Wed.)
- DE Von Miller (rest/knee) - LP (Mon.), LP (Tues.), FP (Wed.)
- DT Jordan Phillips (back) - LP (Mon.), LP (Tues.), FP (Wed.)