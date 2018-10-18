Buccaneers-Browns Injury Report, Oct. 18: Rookie CB Carlton Davis Returns to Full Participation

The only two changes to the Bucs' injury report for Thursday regarded two rookie defensive backs. Cornerback Carlton Davis was a full participant after being limited on Wednesday. He has been battling a back injury but seems to be good to go. On the other hand, safety Jordan Whitehead ended up not practicing after being limited on Wednesday. Whitehead is dealing with a nagging hamstring, which we all know are fickle things.
Speaking of fickle injuries, Browns' cornerback E.J. Gaines was added to the injury report with a concussion. With it happening this late in the week, you have to think his chances of playing Sunday are slim.
See below for the full injury report:
Buccaneers
DE Vinny Curry (ankle) – Did Not Participate
CB Carlton Davis (back) – Full Participation
T Demar Dotson (knee/shoulder) - Limited Participation
DT Gerald McCoy (calf) – Did Not Participate
S Jordan Whitehead (hamstring) – Did Not Participate
QB Jameis Winston (hip) – Full Participation
Browns
CB E.J. Gaines (concussion) – Did Not Participate
WR Rashard Higgins (knee) – Did Not Participate
TE David Njoku (knee) – Full Participation
LB Joe Schobert (hamstring) – Did Not Participate
C JC Tretter (ankle) – Did Not Participate
LB Tanner Vallejo (concussion) – Full Participation