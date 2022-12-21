Buccaneers-Cardinals Injury Report Dec. 21: Smith, Dean, Vea Among Non-Participants 

On Wednesday for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, seven players were non-participants including Jamel Dean (toe), Donovan Smith (foot), Vita Vea (calf), Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle), Genard Avery (abdomen/oblique), Carl Nassib (pectoral) and Keanu Neal (toe). Julio Jones (knee), Josh Wells (back) and Tristan Wirfs (ankle) practiced in a limited fashion.
Read below for the full injury report for both teams:
Buccaneers
- OLB Genard Avery (abdomen/oblique) - Did Not Practice (Wed.)
- CB Jamel Dean (toe) - Did Not Practice (Wed.)
- WR Julio Jones (knee) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
- OLB Carl Nassib (pectoral) - Did Not Practice (Wed.)
- S Keanu Neal (toe) - Did Not Practice (Wed.)
- T Donovan Smith (foot) - Did Not Practice (Wed.)
- NT Vita Vea (calf) - Did Not Practice (Wed.)
- T Josh Wells (back) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
- S Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) - Did Not Practice (Wed.)
- T Tristan Wirfs (ankle) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
Cardinals
- DL Zach Allen (hand) - Did Not Practice (Wed.)
- OL Kelvin Beachum (knee/ankle) - Did Not Practice (Wed.)
- OL Rachaad Coward (chest) - Full Participation (Wed.)
- WR Greg Dortch (knee) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
- OL Max Garcia (shoulder) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
- LB Markus Golden (ankle) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
- CB Antonio Hamilton (back) - Did Not Practice (Wed.)
- CB Christian Matthew (shoulder) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
- QB Colt McCoy (concussion) - Did Not Practice (Wed.)
- CB Byron Murphy Jr. (back) - Did Not Practice (Wed.)
- LB Ezekiel Turner (ankle) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
- S Charles Washington (chest) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
- CB Marco Wilson (neck) - Limited Participation (Wed.)