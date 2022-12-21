Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Buccaneers-Cardinals Injury Report Dec. 21: Smith, Dean, Vea Among Non-Participants 

A look at Wednesday's injury report ahead of Sunday's Week 16 clash on Christmas

Dec 21, 2022 at 04:44 PM
Bucs Phot0 3 copy1
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

IR Dec 21_

On Wednesday for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, seven players were non-participants including Jamel Dean (toe), Donovan Smith (foot), Vita Vea (calf), Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle), Genard Avery (abdomen/oblique), Carl Nassib (pectoral) and Keanu Neal (toe). Julio Jones (knee), Josh Wells (back) and Tristan Wirfs (ankle) practiced in a limited fashion.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

  • OLB Genard Avery (abdomen/oblique) - Did Not Practice (Wed.)
  • CB Jamel Dean (toe) - Did Not Practice (Wed.)
  • WR Julio Jones (knee) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
  • OLB Carl Nassib (pectoral) - Did Not Practice (Wed.)
  • S Keanu Neal (toe) - Did Not Practice (Wed.)
  • T Donovan Smith (foot) - Did Not Practice (Wed.)
  • NT Vita Vea (calf) - Did Not Practice (Wed.)
  • T Josh Wells (back) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
  • S Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) - Did Not Practice (Wed.)
  • T Tristan Wirfs (ankle) - Limited Participation (Wed.)

Cardinals

  • DL Zach Allen (hand) - Did Not Practice (Wed.)
  • OL Kelvin Beachum (knee/ankle) - Did Not Practice (Wed.)
  • OL Rachaad Coward (chest) - Full Participation (Wed.)
  • WR Greg Dortch (knee) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
  • OL Max Garcia (shoulder) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
  • LB Markus Golden (ankle) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
  • CB Antonio Hamilton (back) - Did Not Practice (Wed.)
  • CB Christian Matthew (shoulder) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
  • QB Colt McCoy (concussion) - Did Not Practice (Wed.)
  • CB Byron Murphy Jr. (back) - Did Not Practice (Wed.)
  • LB Ezekiel Turner (ankle) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
  • S Charles Washington (chest) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
  • CB Marco Wilson (neck) - Limited Participation (Wed.)

Related Content

news

Buccaneers-Bengals Injury Report Dec. 16: Vea, Dean, Nassib Ruled Out

A look at Friday's final injury report ahead of Sunday's Week 15 matchup

news

Buccaneers-Bengals Injury Report Dec. 15: Tryon-Shoyinka, Winfield Jr., Wirfs Practiced in Limited Fashion

A look at Thursday's injury report ahead of Sunday's Week 15 matchup

news

Buccaneers-Bengals Injury Report Dec. 14: Dean, Jones, Vea Among Non-Participants

A look at Wednesday's injury report ahead of Sunday's Week 15 matchup

news

Buccaneers-49ers Injury Report Dec. 9: Winfield Jr., Edwards, Wirfs Listed as Doubtful

A look at Friday's final injury report ahead of Sunday's Week 14 matchup

news

Buccaneers-49ers Injury Report Dec. 8: Fournette, Vea, Murphy-Bunting Among Limited Participants

A look at Thursday's injury report ahead of Sunday's Week 14 matchup

news

Buccaneers-49ers Injury Report Dec. 7: Edwards, Winfield, Wirfs Among Non-Participants

A look at Wednesday's injury report ahead of Sunday's Week 14 matchup

news

Buccaneers-Saints Injury Report Dec. 3: Tristan Wirfs Ruled Out, Three Doubtful, Six Questionable

A look at Saturday's final injury report ahead of Monday's Week 13 matchup

news

Buccaneers-Saints Injury Report Dec. 2: Winfield, Edwards, Brate Among Non-Participants

A look at Friday's injury report ahead of Monday's Week 13 matchup

news

Buccaneers-Saints Injury Report Dec. 1: Edwards, Winfield, Vea Among Non-Participants

A look at Thursday's injury report ahead of Monday's Week 13 matchup

news

Buccaneers-Browns Injury Report Nov. 25: Luke Goedeke, Russell Gage Jr. Ruled Out

A look at Friday's final injury report ahead of Sunday's Week 12 matchup

news

Buccaneers-Browns Injury Report Nov. 23: Vea & Gage Are Non-Participants

A look at Wednesday's injury report ahead of Sunday's Week 12 matchup

Advertising