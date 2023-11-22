Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers-Colts Injury Report Nov. 22: David, Dean, White Were Non-Participants 

A look at Wednesday's injury report ahead of the Week 12 matchup 

Nov 22, 2023 at 04:07 PM
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

On Wednesday for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, linebacker Lavonte David (groin), cornerback Jamel Dean (ankle/foot) and linebacker Devin White (foot) were non-participants. In addition, cornerback Carlton Davis III (hip), receiver Chris Godwin (knee/elbow) and center Robert Hainsey (knee) practiced in a limited fashion during the walk-through. 

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Key:

  • FP = full participation in practice
  • LP = limited participation in practice
  • DNP = did not practice

Buccaneers

  • LB Lavonte David (groin) - DNP (Wed.)
  • CB Carlton Davis III (hip) - LP (Wed.)
  • CB Jamel Dean (ankle/foot) - DNP (Wed.)
  • WR Chris Godwin (knee/elbow) - LP (Wed.)
  • C Robert Hainsey (knee) - LP (Wed.)
  • S Ryan Neal (thumb) - FP (Wed.)
  • LB Devin White (foot) - DNP (Wed.)
  • T Tristan Wirfs (ankle) - FP (Wed.) 

Colts

  • CB JuJu Brents (quadriceps) - DNP (Wed.)
  • C Ryan Kelly (concussion) - LP (Wed.)
  • TE Drew Ogletree (foot) - DNP (Wed.)
  • LB Grant Stuard (illness) - DNP (Wed.)
  • S Rodney Thomas (knee) - LP (Wed.)

