Buccaneers-Colts Injury Report Nov. 22: David, Dean, White Were Non-Participants 

On Wednesday for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, linebacker Lavonte David (groin), cornerback Jamel Dean (ankle/foot) and linebacker Devin White (foot) were non-participants. In addition, cornerback Carlton Davis III (hip), receiver Chris Godwin (knee/elbow) and center Robert Hainsey (knee) practiced in a limited fashion during the walk-through.
Read below for the full injury report for both teams:
Key:
- FP = full participation in practice
- LP = limited participation in practice
- DNP = did not practice
Buccaneers
- LB Lavonte David (groin) - DNP (Wed.)
- CB Carlton Davis III (hip) - LP (Wed.)
- CB Jamel Dean (ankle/foot) - DNP (Wed.)
- WR Chris Godwin (knee/elbow) - LP (Wed.)
- C Robert Hainsey (knee) - LP (Wed.)
- S Ryan Neal (thumb) - FP (Wed.)
- LB Devin White (foot) - DNP (Wed.)
- T Tristan Wirfs (ankle) - FP (Wed.)
Colts
- CB JuJu Brents (quadriceps) - DNP (Wed.)
- C Ryan Kelly (concussion) - LP (Wed.)
- TE Drew Ogletree (foot) - DNP (Wed.)
- LB Grant Stuard (illness) - DNP (Wed.)
- S Rodney Thomas (knee) - LP (Wed.)