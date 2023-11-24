Buccaneers-Colts Injury Report Nov. 24: David, Dean Ruled Out 

On Friday for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, linebacker Lavonte David (groin) and cornerback Jamel Dean (ankle/foot) were ruled out of Sunday's matchup. In addition, four players were listed as questionable: cornerback Carlton Davis III (hip), defensive lineman Mike Greene (calf), defensive lineman Logan Hall (illness) and linebacker Devin White (foot).
Read below for the full injury report for both teams:
Key:
- FP = full participation in practice
- LP = limited participation in practice
- DNP = did not practice
Buccaneers
- LB Lavonte David (groin) - DNP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.), DNP (Friday) Game Status: Out
- CB Carlton Davis III (hip) - LP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.), FP (Friday) Game Status: Questionable
- CB Jamel Dean (ankle/foot) - DNP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.), DNP (Friday) Game Status: Out
- DL Mike Greene (calf) - DNP (Friday) Game Status: Questionable
- DL Logan Hall (illness) - DNP (Friday) Game Status: Questionable
- WR Chris Godwin (knee/elbow) - LP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.), LP (Friday)
- C Robert Hainsey (knee) - LP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.), FP (Friday)
- S Ryan Neal (thumb) - FP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.), FP (Friday)
- LB Devin White (foot) - DNP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.), LP (Friday) Game Status: Questionable
- T Tristan Wirfs (ankle) - FP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.), FP (Friday)
Colts
- CB JuJu Brents (quadriceps) - DNP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.), DNP (Friday) Game Status: Out
- C Ryan Kelly (concussion) - LP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.), DNP (Friday) Game Status: Out
- TE Drew Ogletree (foot) - DNP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.), DNP (Friday) Game Status: Out
- LB Grant Stuard (illness) - DNP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.), LP (Friday) Game Status: Questionable
- S Rodney Thomas (knee) - LP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.), FP (Friday)