Buccaneers-Colts Injury Report Nov. 24: David, Dean Ruled Out 

A look at Friday's final injury report ahead of the Week 12 matchup

Nov 24, 2023 at 03:24 PM
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

On Friday for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, linebacker Lavonte David (groin) and cornerback Jamel Dean (ankle/foot) were ruled out of Sunday's matchup. In addition, four players were listed as questionable: cornerback Carlton Davis III (hip), defensive lineman Mike Greene (calf), defensive lineman Logan Hall (illness) and linebacker Devin White (foot).

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Key:

  • FP = full participation in practice
  • LP = limited participation in practice
  • DNP = did not practice

Buccaneers

  • LB Lavonte David (groin) - DNP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.), DNP (Friday) Game Status: Out
  • CB Carlton Davis III (hip) - LP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.), FP (Friday) Game Status: Questionable
  • CB Jamel Dean (ankle/foot) - DNP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.), DNP (Friday) Game Status: Out
  • DL Mike Greene (calf) - DNP (Friday) Game Status: Questionable
  • DL Logan Hall (illness) - DNP (Friday) Game Status: Questionable
  • WR Chris Godwin (knee/elbow) - LP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.), LP (Friday)
  • C Robert Hainsey (knee) - LP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.), FP (Friday)
  • S Ryan Neal (thumb) - FP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.), FP (Friday)
  • LB Devin White (foot) - DNP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.), LP (Friday) Game Status: Questionable
  • T Tristan Wirfs (ankle) - FP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.), FP (Friday)

Colts

  • CB JuJu Brents (quadriceps) - DNP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.), DNP (Friday) Game Status: Out
  • C Ryan Kelly (concussion) - LP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.), DNP (Friday) Game Status: Out
  • TE Drew Ogletree (foot) - DNP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.), DNP (Friday) Game Status: Out
  • LB Grant Stuard (illness) - DNP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.), LP (Friday) Game Status: Questionable
  • S Rodney Thomas (knee) - LP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.), FP (Friday)

Advertising