Buccaneers Developing Options at Center

"Well, we have Evan and he's right in the thick of it for the center position too, but anybody who plays guard [is in the mix]," said Warhop. "Any of our guards – they are all learning how to snap. Kevin Pamphile, Caleb [Benenoch] can snap, Ali can snap and the guys that haven't been able to snap – who haven't snapped yet – will learn to snap by the end of the year. That's always a process."

Versatile players like Smith, Marpet and Pamphile give the Buccaneers quite a few different options for the years to come. After an impressive rookie season, it looks like Marpet may have Pro Bowl potential, and it's possible that center will prove to be the best spot to deploy those talents. If that's the case, the Bucs might view Pamphile as a long-term option at Marpet's vacated guard position. Warhop referred to Pamphile as a starting-caliber player who simply hasn't had a chance to start yet, outside of one very good showing at left guard early in 2015.

Pamphile was originally drafted as a tackle in 2014, though Warhop says the Bucs always viewed him as a versatile player who might help at several positions. He has forged a spot on the roster despite being a fifth-round pick exactly because of that versatility. The Bucs think that Benenoch, their fifth-round pick this year, can develop in the same way.