Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Buccaneers-Eagles Injury Report Jan. 11: Mayfield, Wirfs, Britt Among Non-Participants 

A look at Thursday's injury report ahead of the Wild Card matchup

Jan 11, 2024 at 04:28 PM
Bucs Phot0 3 copy1
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

IR Jan 11

On Thursday during the Buccaneers walk-through, quarterback Baker Mayfield (ankle/ribs), left tackle Tristan Wirfs (illness) and linebacker K.J. Britt (calf) did not participate in practice. In addition, cornerback Josh Hayes (quad/knee) practiced in a limited fashion.

  • DNP: Did Not Participate
  • FP: Full Participation
  • LP: Limited Participation

Read below for the full report for both teams:

Buccaneers

  • LB K.J. Britt (calf) - DNP (Thurs.)
  • DL Mike Greene** (calf) - FP (Thurs.)
  • CB Josh Hayes (quad/knee) - LP (Thurs.)
  • QB Baker Mayfield (ankle/ribs) - DNP (Thurs.)
  • T Tristan Wirfs (illness) - DNP (Thurs.)

**Designated to return from Injured Reserve, currently within 21-day practice window.

Eagles

  • S Reed Blankenship (groin) - DNP (Thurs.)
  • WR A.J. Brown (knee) - DNP (Thurs.)
  • S Sydney Brown (knee) - DNP (Thurs.)
  • WR Britain Covey (groin) - LP (Thurs.)
  • QB Jalen Hurts (right finger) - LP (Thurs.)
  • CB Darius Slay (knee) - FP (Thurs.)
  • WR DeVonta Smith (ankle) - FP (Thurs.)
  • RB D'Andre Swift (illness) - FP (Thurs.)

Related Content

news

Buccaneers-Panthers Injury Report Jan. 5: Six Players Listed as Questionable 

A look at Friday's final injury report ahead of the Week 18 matchup 
news

Buccaneers-Panthers Injury Report Jan. 4: Baker Mayfield Upgrades to Limited Participation 

A look at Thursday's injury report ahead of the Week 18 matchup 
news

Buccaneers-Panthers Injury Report Jan. 3: Mayfield, Wirfs, Kieft Among Non-Participants 

A look at Wednesday's injury report ahead of the Week 18 matchup 
news

Buccaneers-Saints Injury Report Dec. 29: Davis, Barrett Among 5 Bucs Ruled Out

A look at Friday's final injury report ahead of the Week 17 matchup
news

Buccaneers-Saints Injury Report Dec. 28: Chris Godwin Added as a Non-Participant 

A look at Thursday's injury report ahead of the Week 17 matchup 
news

Buccaneers-Saints Injury Report Dec. 27: Barrett, Davis Among Non-Participants 

A look at Wednesday's injury report ahead of the Week 17 matchup
news

Buccaneers-Jaguars Injury Report Dec. 22: Winfield Jr. & Gholston Listed as Questionable, Godwin Fully Participates

A look at Friday's final injury report ahead of the Week 16 matchup
news

Buccaneers-Jaguars Injury Report Dec. 21: Chris Godwin Downgraded to Non-Participation 

A look at Thursday's injury report ahead of the Week 16 matchup
news

Buccaneers-Jaguars Injury Report Dec. 20: Vea, Godwin, Gholston Practiced in a Limited Fashion 

A look at Wednesday's injury report ahead of the Week 16 matchup 
news

Buccaneers-Packers Injury Report Dec. 15: Davis, Gholston Ruled Out 

A look at Friday's final injury report ahead of the Week 15 matchup
news

Buccaneers-Packers Injury Report Dec. 14: Dean, White Upgrade to Full Participation 

A look at Thursday's injury report ahead of the Week 15 matchup
get alerts score prizes -download the app

Latest Headlines

Buccaneers-Eagles Injury Report Jan. 11: Mayfield, Wirfs, Britt Among Non-Participants 

A look at Thursday's injury report ahead of the Wild Card matchup

Antoine Winfield Jr. Named NFC Defensive Player of the Month

Bucs safety Antoine Winfield Jr. landed yet another award Thursday as he was named NFC Defensive Player of the Month for December/January, celebrating a six-week span that included four sacks, three forced fumbles and two interceptions

2023 Game Preview: Eagles-Buccaneers, Wild Card Week

The Buccaneers and Eagles will meet in the postseason for the sixth time on Monday night in Tampa, and how the home team handles Philadelphia's talented offensive and defensive fronts will be the key

Todd Bowles Previews Wild Card vs. Eagles, 'Got to Make Plays' | Press Conference

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following Thursday's Wild Card week practice. HC Bowles discussed the team's growth since facing the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3, performing at their highest level and being fine with being the 'underdog'.

5 Bucs to Watch Against the Eagles in the Wild Card Round 

The Buccaneers will take on the Eagles in a Monday Night Football showdown, capping off Super Wild Card Weekend. Here are five players to watch

Baker Mayfield: Bucs Getting Monday Game Is a "Blessing"

QB Baker Mayfield now has a little extra time to recover from ribs and ankle injuries, but he says the main key to getting the offense back into its December groove is taking the "easy" completions

Bucs Prepping for the Postseason, Ready for a Run | Bucs Insider

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Senior Writer & Editor Scott Smith talk about all the latest Bucs news in this week's edition of Bucs Insider. The duo discusses Bucs winning the NFC South, S Antoine Winfield Jr.'s ridiculously good play and what to expect on Monday vs. the Eagles.

Mike Evans on Dave Canales' 'Brilliant Mind' | Press Conference

Wide Receiver Mike Evans spoke to the media following Thursday's Wild Card week practice. WR Evans discussed his excitement to play the Eagles in the Wild Card Round and the team's effort to grow throughout the year.

Chris Godwin on Performing at the Highest Level vs. Philadelphia | Press Conference

Wide Receiver Chris Godwin spoke to the media following Thursday's Wild Card week practice. WR Godwin discussed what he learned from playing the Eagles earlier in the season and doing things the right way.

Devin White Has Confidence in His Defense, 'Embrace the Opportunity' | Press Conference

Linebacker Devin White spoke to the media following Thursday's Wild Card week practice. LB White discussed meeting the Eagles again and how to approach 'the brotherly shove'.

Yaya Diaby Gives Thoughts on Eagles vs. Bucs, Special Moment | Press Conference

Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby spoke to the media following Thursday's Wild Card week practice. OLB Diaby discussed getting after the quarterback and the Bucs 'win or go home' mentality.

The Krewe & Bucs Making a Difference with Habitat for Humanity

With a movement led by our players, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation, Bert Kreischer, Tom Segura & the Krewe joined forces to help fund and build FOUR Habitat for Humanity of Hillsborough homes.

How to Watch: Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

The Buccaneers will cap off Super Wild Card Weekend with a Monday Night Football showdown against the Eagles

Antoine Winfield Jr. Snags Second Player of the Week Award

Bucs safety Antoine Winfield Jr. was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his stunning performance in the Bucs' division-clinching win at Carolina in Week 18, his second such award in 2023

Baker Mayfield: 'We Have the Pieces We Need' | Press Conference

Quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke to the media on the Wednesday ahead of the Bucs' Wild Card Round matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. QB Mayfield discussed recovering ahead of Eagles vs. Bucs, trusting in his teammates and being a different team from when they met in Week 3.

Eagles-Buccaneers: Top Storylines & Key Matchups in Wild Card Week

Each team has some significant injury concerns heading into Super Wild Card Weekend, and the Bucs also have to deal with a powerful Eagles rushing attack and a pass rush led by Haason Reddick

Scouting Report: Eagles' Top Game Wreckers | Wild Card Round 

A look at the Eagles' top playmakers who could impact the outcome of Monday night's Wild Card showdown

Winfield, McLaughlin Named to PFF All-Pro First Team | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more in January 2024

Photos from Bucs Practice - January 10

View pictures from Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice on 01/10/2024

Lavonte David on Silencing Critics, 'Now We're Here' | Press Conference

Linebacker Lavonte David spoke to the media on the Wednesday ahead of the Bucs' Wild Card Round matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. LB David discussed the standard that the Bucs hold themselves too, his advice to the younger players on the roster and giving his all on Monday night.
Advertising