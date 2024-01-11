Buccaneers-Eagles Injury Report Jan. 11: Mayfield, Wirfs, Britt Among Non-Participants 

On Thursday during the Buccaneers walk-through, quarterback Baker Mayfield (ankle/ribs), left tackle Tristan Wirfs (illness) and linebacker K.J. Britt (calf) did not participate in practice. In addition, cornerback Josh Hayes (quad/knee) practiced in a limited fashion.
- DNP: Did Not Participate
- FP: Full Participation
- LP: Limited Participation
Read below for the full report for both teams:
Buccaneers
- LB K.J. Britt (calf) - DNP (Thurs.)
- DL Mike Greene** (calf) - FP (Thurs.)
- CB Josh Hayes (quad/knee) - LP (Thurs.)
- QB Baker Mayfield (ankle/ribs) - DNP (Thurs.)
- T Tristan Wirfs (illness) - DNP (Thurs.)
**Designated to return from Injured Reserve, currently within 21-day practice window.
Eagles
- S Reed Blankenship (groin) - DNP (Thurs.)
- WR A.J. Brown (knee) - DNP (Thurs.)
- S Sydney Brown (knee) - DNP (Thurs.)
- WR Britain Covey (groin) - LP (Thurs.)
- QB Jalen Hurts (right finger) - LP (Thurs.)
- CB Darius Slay (knee) - FP (Thurs.)
- WR DeVonta Smith (ankle) - FP (Thurs.)
- RB D'Andre Swift (illness) - FP (Thurs.)