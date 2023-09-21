Buccaneers-Eagles Injury Report Sept. 21: Kancey, Dennis Among Non-Participants 

On Thursday for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Carlton Davis III (toe), Ryan Neal (ribs/knee) and Vita Vea (pectoral) practiced in a limited fashion. In addition, SirVocea Dennis (hamstring) and Calijah Kancey (calf) did not participate.
Read below for the full injury report for both teams:
Buccaneers
- CB Carlton Davis III (toe) - LP (Thurs.)
- LB SirVocea Dennis (hamstring) - DNP (Thurs.)
- DL Calijah Kancey (calf) - DNP (Thurs.)
- S Ryan Neal (ribs/knee) - LP (Thurs.)
- NT Vita Vea (pectoral) - LP (Thurs.)
Eagles
- S Reed Blankenship (ribs) - LP (Thurs.)
- CB James Bradberry (concussion) - LP (Thurs.)
- DT Fletcher Cox (ribs) - LP (Thurs.)
- LB Zach Cunningham (ribs) - LP (Thurs.)
- DT Jordan Davis (ankle) - LP (Thurs.)
- S Terell Edmunds (illness) - DNP (Thurs.)
- RB Kenneth Gainwell (ribs) - LP (Thurs.)
- RB Boston Scott (concussion) - DNP (Thurs.)
- WR DeVonta Smith (hamstring/thigh) - LP (Thurs.)
- TE Jack Stoll (ankle) - LP (Thurs.)
- DE Josh Sweat (toe) - LP (Thurs.)
- WR Quez Watkins (hamstring) - DNP (Thurs.)