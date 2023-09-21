Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers-Eagles Injury Report Sept. 21: Kancey, Dennis Among Non-Participants 

A look at Thursday's injury report ahead of the Week Three matchup

Sep 21, 2023 at 05:04 PM
On Thursday for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Carlton Davis III (toe), Ryan Neal (ribs/knee) and Vita Vea (pectoral) practiced in a limited fashion. In addition, SirVocea Dennis (hamstring) and Calijah Kancey (calf) did not participate.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

  • CB Carlton Davis III (toe) - LP (Thurs.)
  • LB SirVocea Dennis (hamstring) - DNP (Thurs.)
  • DL Calijah Kancey (calf) - DNP (Thurs.)
  • S Ryan Neal (ribs/knee) - LP (Thurs.)
  • NT Vita Vea (pectoral) - LP (Thurs.)

Eagles

  • S Reed Blankenship (ribs) - LP (Thurs.)
  • CB James Bradberry (concussion) - LP (Thurs.)
  • DT Fletcher Cox (ribs) - LP (Thurs.)
  • LB Zach Cunningham (ribs) - LP (Thurs.)
  • DT Jordan Davis (ankle) - LP (Thurs.)
  • S Terell Edmunds (illness) - DNP (Thurs.)
  • RB Kenneth Gainwell (ribs) - LP (Thurs.)
  • RB Boston Scott (concussion) - DNP (Thurs.)
  • WR DeVonta Smith (hamstring/thigh) - LP (Thurs.)
  • TE Jack Stoll (ankle) - LP (Thurs.)
  • DE Josh Sweat (toe) - LP (Thurs.)
  • WR Quez Watkins (hamstring) - DNP (Thurs.)

