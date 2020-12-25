BUCCANEERS ELEVATE HERB MILLER FROM PRACTICE SQUAD

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers today designated cornerback Herb Miller as a Contagious Disease Practice Squad Elevation for Saturday's game vs. the Detroit Lions. Miller wears No. 36 for Tampa Bay.
The Buccaneers headed into the 2023 offseason with cap restrictions they had never seen before and an open question mark at quarterback but produced another winner by having fun with the challenges to their professional pride
Taking a position-by-position breakdown as the Buccaneers head into the 2024 season, continuing with safeties
Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. wrapped up his rookie contract in 2023 by earning First Team Associated Press All-Pro honors and helping the Bucs to a fourth straight playoff berth with a string of big plays
Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Senior Writer & Editor Scott Smith talk about all the latest Bucs news in this week's edition of Bucs Insider. The duo discussed the new additions to the Bucs' coaching staff, the Sixth Annual Buccaneers Girls Flag Football Preseason Classic and some headlines ahead of free agency.
The Bucs have hired former long-time NFL coach and recent Giants special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey to serve in the same position on Todd Bowles' staff following Keith Armstrong's retirement
Baker Mayfield revived his career in Tampa in 2023 and now has a chance to test free agency again…Our 10-part series on potential Bucs free agents in 2024 starts at the most important position in football
New Special Teams Coordinator Thomas McGaughey comes to Tampa Bay after six seasons with the New York Giants, replacing retired Keith Armstrong
After introducing new Offensive Coordinator Liam Coen, the Bucs began filling out his offensive support staff, beginning with the addition of former Saints assistant Kevin Carberry on Wednesday
Taking a position-by-position breakdown as the Buccaneers head into the 2024 season, continuing with cornerbacks
Championships to take place May 10-11 at AdventHealth Training Center
In our first addition to Mock Draft Season, we find some edge rush help for the Buccaneers in a first round dominated by quarterbacks, offensive tackles and cornerbacks
View photos from the Sixth Annual Buccaneers Girls Flag Football Preseason Classic Opening Night, kicking off the country's largest girls flag football tournament, featuring more than 100 teams and 2,000 athletes.
Darcie Glazer Kassewitz, Owner/President Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation/President Glazer Vision Foundation, highlights what players have to look forward to at the Buccaneers Girls Football Preseason Classic, and more with the "GMFB" crew.
From silencing the doubters in Minnesota to our third-straight division championship, take a look at the best Mic'd Up moments from your 2023 Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Buccaneers must deal with a list of 22 possible free agents when the new league year begins in March, including such unrestricted FAs as Mike Evans, Baker Mayfield, Antoine Winfield Jr. and Lavonte David
Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more during the Bucs 2024 Offseason
Mock draft season is in full swing following the conclusion of the season
The country's largest girls flag tournament returns to Tampa Bay!
Taking a position-by-position breakdown as the Buccaneers head into the 2024 season, continuing with defensive linemen