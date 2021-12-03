Buccaneers-Falcons Injury Report Dec. 3: Jordan Whitehead, Jaelon Darden Ruled Out

The Buccaneers listed 12 players on their final injury report of Week 13 but have ruled only two players out with another three listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Atlanta. Wide receiver Jaelon Darden is still in concussion protocol while safety Jordan Whitehead had a calf injury pop up on the injury report on Thursday. Both players have been ruled out by Head Coach Bruce Arians on Friday.

Cornerback Jamel Dean, left guard Ali Marpet and inside linebacker Devin White are all listed as questionable. Marpet missed last game due to an injury suffered in the team's Monday night win over the Giants. Dean missed part of last Sunday's game in Indianapolis, as did White. All three players were full participants in Friday's practice.

The Falcons have ruled just one player out. Defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard did not practice Friday and will be sidelined.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

WR Jaelon Darden (concussion) – Limited Participation – OUT

S Jordan Whitehead (calf) – Did Not Participate – OUT

CB Jamel Dean (shoulder) – Full Participation – QUESTIONABLE

LG Ali Marpet (abdomen) – Full Participation – QUESTIONABLE

ILB Devin White (quadriceps) – Full Participation – QUESTIONABLE

QB Tom Brady (not injury related – resting player) – Full Participation

DL Will Gholston (wrist) – Full Participation

TE Rob Gronkowski (not injury related – resting player) – Did Not Participate

DL Steve McLendon (not injury related – resting player) – Full Participation

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder) – Did Not Participate

DT Ndamukong Suh (not injury related – resting player) – Did Not Participate

NT Vita Vea (knee) – Limited Participation

Falcons

DL Jonathan Bullard (ankle) – Did Not Participate – OUT

LB Deion Jones (shoulder) – Full Participation

CB Kendall Sheffield (hamstring) – Full Participation