Buccaneers-Falcons Injury Report Dec. 3: Jordan Whitehead, Jaelon Darden Ruled Out

The Bucs ruled two players out ahead of their division contest in Atlanta for Week 13.

Dec 03, 2021 at 02:35 PM
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

The Buccaneers listed 12 players on their final injury report of Week 13 but have ruled only two players out with another three listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Atlanta. Wide receiver Jaelon Darden is still in concussion protocol while safety Jordan Whitehead had a calf injury pop up on the injury report on Thursday. Both players have been ruled out by Head Coach Bruce Arians on Friday.

Cornerback Jamel Dean, left guard Ali Marpet and inside linebacker Devin White are all listed as questionable. Marpet missed last game due to an injury suffered in the team's Monday night win over the Giants. Dean missed part of last Sunday's game in Indianapolis, as did White. All three players were full participants in Friday's practice.

The Falcons have ruled just one player out. Defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard did not practice Friday and will be sidelined.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

  • WR Jaelon Darden (concussion) – Limited Participation – OUT
  • S Jordan Whitehead (calf) – Did Not Participate – OUT
  • CB Jamel Dean (shoulder) – Full Participation – QUESTIONABLE
  • LG Ali Marpet (abdomen) – Full Participation – QUESTIONABLE
  • ILB Devin White (quadriceps) – Full Participation – QUESTIONABLE
  • QB Tom Brady (not injury related – resting player) – Full Participation
  • DL Will Gholston (wrist) – Full Participation
  • TE Rob Gronkowski (not injury related – resting player) – Did Not Participate
  • DL Steve McLendon (not injury related – resting player) – Full Participation
  • OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder) – Did Not Participate
  • DT Ndamukong Suh (not injury related – resting player) – Did Not Participate
  • NT Vita Vea (knee) – Limited Participation

Falcons

  • DL Jonathan Bullard (ankle) – Did Not Participate – OUT
  • LB Deion Jones (shoulder) – Full Participation
  • CB Kendall Sheffield (hamstring) – Full Participation

*bold denotes change from previous day

