Buccaneers-Falcons Injury Report Oct. 19: Vita Vea a Non-Participant on Thursday 

On Thursday for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, nose tackle Vita Vea (foot) did not participate in practice after being a limited participant on Wednesday. In addition, outside linebacker Anthony Nelson was a full participant ahead of the Week Seven matchup against the Falcons.
Read below for the full injury report for both teams:
Key:
- FP = full participation in practice
- LP = limited participation in practice
- DNP = did not practice
Buccaneers
- OLB Anthony Nelson (concussion) - FP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.)
- NT Vita Vea (foot) - LP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.)
Falcons
- No Injuries To Report