Buccaneers-Falcons Injury Report Oct. 20: Vea, Nelson Questionable for Week 7 

On Friday for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, both nose tackle Vita Vea (foot) and outside linebacker Anthony Nelson (concussion) were listed as questionable for the Week Seven matchup against the Falcons. In addition, inside linebacker Lavonte David and receiver Mike Evans had an allotted veteran rest day.
Read below for the full injury report for both teams:
Key:
- FP = full participation in practice
- LP = limited participation in practice
- DNP = did not practice
Buccaneers
- OLB Anthony Nelson (concussion) - FP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.), FP (Friday) Game Status: Questionable
- NT Vita Vea (foot) - LP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.), LP (Friday) Game Status: Questionable
- LB Lavonte David (rest) - DNP (Friday)
- WR Mike Evans (rest) - DNP (Friday)
Falcons
- No Injuries To Report