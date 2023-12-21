Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers-Jaguars Injury Report Dec. 21: Chris Godwin Downgraded to Non-Participation 

A look at Thursday's injury report ahead of the Week 16 matchup

Dec 21, 2023 at 03:57 PM
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

On Thursday for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, receiver Chris Godwin (knee/rest) downgraded to non-participation after practicing in a limited fashion on Wednesday. In addition, nose tackle Vita Vea (toe) upgraded to full participation on Thursday after being limited in Wednesday. 

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Key:

  • FP = full participation in practice
  • LP = limited participation in practice
  • DNP = did not practice

Buccaneers

  • CB Carlton Davis III (groin) - FP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.)
  • DL Will Gholston (knee/ankle) - LP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.)
  • WR Chris Godwin (knee/rest) - LP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.) 
  • CB Josh Hayes (illness) - FP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.)
  • WR Rakim Jarrett** (quadriceps) - FP (Wed.), 
  • S Ryan Neal (back) - FP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.)
  • NT Vita Vea (toe) - LP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.)
  • LB Devin White (foot) - FP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.)

Jaguars

  • QB C.J. Beathard (left shoulder) - FP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.)
  • CB Christian Braswell** (hamstring) - LP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.)
  • CB Tyson Campbell (quadriceps) - LP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.)
  • A Andre Cisco (groin) - LP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.)
  • OL Ezra Cleveland (knee) - LP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.)
  • WR Zay Jones (knee/hamstring) - DNP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.) 
  • QB Trevor Lawrence (ankle/concussion) - DNP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.) 
  • OL Walker Little (hamstring) - LP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.)
  • TE Brenton Strange (foot) - LP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.)

** Designated to return from Injured Reserve: Currently within 21-day practice window.

