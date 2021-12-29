Buccaneers-Jets Injury Report Dec. 29: Shaq Barrett, Four Others Sidelined

It may be Week 17 but the regular season doesn't conclude with this weekend. That's good news for players still working though injuries in advance of the postseason. The Buccaneers listed nine platers on Wednesday's injury report and held out a total of five.
Outside linebacker Shaq Barrett was added to the list this week after suffering a knee injury on Sunday against Carolina. The Bucs are hoping it isn't long term and that he'll be ready for the postseason. They're hoping that with a few players, it seems.
Tampa Bay conducted their traditional walk through on Wednesday, as has become customary to make sure players are well rested as they stare down their second postseason berth in as many years.
The Jets listed just three players on their first report of Week 17. Wide receiver Jamison Crowder and defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins were both designated as non-participants while safety Elijah Riley works his way through concussion protocol.
Read below for the full injury report for both teams:
Buccaneers
- OLB Shaq Barrett (knee) – Did Not Participate
- WR Antonio Brown (ankle) – Limited Participation
- S Mike Edwards (knee) – Full Participation
- WR Breshad Perriman (not injury related – resting player) – Limited Participation
- OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder) – Did Not Participate
- P Bradley Pinion (right hip) – Did Not Participate
- S Richard Sherman (Achilles) – Did Not Participate
- ILB Grant Stuard (elbow) – Full Participation
- S Antoine Winfield Jr. (foot) – Did Not Participate
Jets
- WR Jamison Crowder (calf) – Did Not Participate
- DL Sheldon Rankins (knee) – Did Not Participate
- S Elijah Riley (concussion) – Full Participation
*The Buccaneers conducted a walk-through on Wednesday. The practice status is an estimation based on the level of participation player would have had in a regular practice.