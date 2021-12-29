Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Buccaneers-Jets Injury Report Dec. 29: Shaq Barrett, Four Others Sidelined

The Buccaneers listed nine on their first practice report of Week 17.

Dec 29, 2021 at 05:08 PM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

IR12.29

It may be Week 17 but the regular season doesn't conclude with this weekend. That's good news for players still working though injuries in advance of the postseason. The Buccaneers listed nine platers on Wednesday's injury report and held out a total of five.

Outside linebacker Shaq Barrett was added to the list this week after suffering a knee injury on Sunday against Carolina. The Bucs are hoping it isn't long term and that he'll be ready for the postseason. They're hoping that with a few players, it seems.

Tampa Bay conducted their traditional walk through on Wednesday, as has become customary to make sure players are well rested as they stare down their second postseason berth in as many years.

The Jets listed just three players on their first report of Week 17. Wide receiver Jamison Crowder and defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins were both designated as non-participants while safety Elijah Riley works his way through concussion protocol.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

  • OLB Shaq Barrett (knee) – Did Not Participate
  • WR Antonio Brown (ankle) – Limited Participation
  • S Mike Edwards (knee) – Full Participation
  • WR Breshad Perriman (not injury related – resting player) – Limited Participation
  • OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder) – Did Not Participate
  • P Bradley Pinion (right hip) – Did Not Participate
  • S Richard Sherman (Achilles) – Did Not Participate
  • ILB Grant Stuard (elbow) – Full Participation
  • S Antoine Winfield Jr. (foot) – Did Not Participate

Jets

  • WR Jamison Crowder (calf) – Did Not Participate
  • DL Sheldon Rankins (knee) – Did Not Participate
  • S Elijah Riley (concussion) – Full Participation

*The Buccaneers conducted a walk-through on Wednesday. The practice status is an estimation based on the level of participation player would have had in a regular practice.

Related Content

news

Buccaneers-Panthers Injury Report Dec. 24: Mike Evans, Antoine Winfield Jr Ruled Out

The Buccaneers ruled out Evans and Winfield Jr. ahead of Sunday's game in Charlotte.
news

Buccaneers-Panthers Injury Report Dec. 23: Jaelon Darden, Rakeem Nuñez-Roches Added

The Buccaneers added Darden, Nuñez-Roches and quarterback Tom Brady on a rest day to their injury report on Thursday.
news

Buccaneers-Panthers Injury Report Dec. 22: Lavonte David, Mike Evans, Leonard Fournette, Antoine Winfield Jr. Sidelined

The Bucs list 10 and sit four in Wednesday's walk-through practice.
news

Saints-Buccaneers Injury Report Dec. 17: Dean Ruled Out

The Buccaneers will be without Dean on Sunday but have question marks surrounding four other players, included three more defensive backs.
news

Saints-Buccaneers Injury Report Dec. 16: Winfield, Dean, Fournette, Sherman Sit Out Second Straight Day

There was only one change to the Bucs' injury report on Thursday.
news

Saints-Buccaneers Injury Report Dec. 15: Fournette, Dean, Sherman, Winfield Sit Out

The Buccaneers listed seven players on their first injury report of Week 15.
news

Bills-Buccaneers Injury Report Dec. 10: Jordan Whitehead Ruled Out

The Bucs Safety Jordan Whitehead was the only player ruled out for the Bucs ahead of their home matchup with Buffalo.
news

Bills-Buccaneers Injury Report Dec. 9: Jensen Remains Sidelined, Dean, Gholston Upgraded

The Bucs upgraded both Jamel Dean and Will Gholston while Ryan Jensen sat out the second straight practice.
news

Bills-Buccaneers Injury Report Dec. 8: Jamel Dean, Will Gholston, Ryan Jensen, Jordan Whitehead Sidelined

The Buccaneers listed eight players on their first injury report of Week 14.
news

Buccaneers-Falcons Injury Report Dec. 3: Jordan Whitehead, Jaelon Darden Ruled Out

The Bucs ruled two players out ahead of their division contest in Atlanta for Week 13.
news

Buccaneers-Falcons Injury Report Dec. 2: Devin White Returns to Full Participation

The Bucs upgraded White and Jaelon Darden to full participation while adding Jordan Whitehead with a calf injury.
Advertising