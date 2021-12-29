Buccaneers-Jets Injury Report Dec. 29: Shaq Barrett, Four Others Sidelined

It may be Week 17 but the regular season doesn't conclude with this weekend. That's good news for players still working though injuries in advance of the postseason. The Buccaneers listed nine platers on Wednesday's injury report and held out a total of five.

Outside linebacker Shaq Barrett was added to the list this week after suffering a knee injury on Sunday against Carolina. The Bucs are hoping it isn't long term and that he'll be ready for the postseason. They're hoping that with a few players, it seems.

Tampa Bay conducted their traditional walk through on Wednesday, as has become customary to make sure players are well rested as they stare down their second postseason berth in as many years.

The Jets listed just three players on their first report of Week 17. Wide receiver Jamison Crowder and defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins were both designated as non-participants while safety Elijah Riley works his way through concussion protocol.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

OLB Shaq Barrett (knee) – Did Not Participate

WR Antonio Brown (ankle) – Limited Participation

S Mike Edwards (knee) – Full Participation

WR Breshad Perriman (not injury related – resting player) – Limited Participation

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder) – Did Not Participate

P Bradley Pinion (right hip) – Did Not Participate

S Richard Sherman (Achilles) – Did Not Participate

ILB Grant Stuard (elbow) – Full Participation

S Antoine Winfield Jr. (foot) – Did Not Participate

Jets

WR Jamison Crowder (calf) – Did Not Participate

DL Sheldon Rankins (knee) – Did Not Participate

S Elijah Riley (concussion) – Full Participation